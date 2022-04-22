A $1.8 million revitalization project is currently underway at the Gulf Village Homes public apartment complex in Prichard. But a rash of shootings at the 200-unit facility owned by the Mobile Housing Authority (MHA) is hindering the work, putting contractors’ and employees’ lives at risk.

In a statement provided by MHA Public Relations Consultant Rachael Wilkerson Friday, the housing authority is pleading with tenants and the public to stop gun violence.

“So far this year, Prichard police have responded to 230 calls at Gulf Village Homes,” Wilkerson said. “MHA is extremely concerned by the high number of 911 calls and almost daily shootings at the property. MHA pleads with the public to stop this gun violence.”

Wilkerson said the violence is putting Gulf Village residents, MHA employees and innocent bystanders at risk of harm. As workers attempted to begin this month on the two-phase renovation plan, she said contractors have even had to “take cover and protect themselves” while working on the job.

“As an employer and landlord, the health and safety of our team members, residents and contractors are of paramount importance to us,” Wilkerson said.

MHA is cooperating with the Prichard Police Department and Mobile County Sheriff’s Office in an attempt to stem the violent crime. Wilkerson said the housing authority has even increased its security budget at Gulf Village.

In March, MHA released its plans for a two-phase $1.8-million infrastructure investment in the apartment community. The Mobile County Commission is contributing $160,000 to the work.

The first phase of work will be to replace 9,500 square feet of sidewalk, clean storm drain lines and install stop and street signs. The second phase will include the installation of speed tables, another 2,500 square feet of sidewalks and milling and repaving of streets.