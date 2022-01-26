Last week’s column welcomed Teresa Williams as the new president of Roberts Brothers Inc., in Mobile, replacing Daniel Dennis who’s leaving for Florida.

But we’d be remiss if we didn’t say more about Dennis, a highly respected member of the Mobile real estate and business communities for many years.

He has been named president of Illustrated Properties in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, leading the company’s strategic planning and operations.

He worked for a decade at Berkshire-Hathaway affiliate Roberts Brothers Inc. As CEO, Dennis oversaw 300 associates and staff in five South Alabama offices.

“Daniel Dennis is a man of integrity and humility, with an unparalleled understanding of the real estate brokerage industry and leading a large team of associates,” Illustrated Properties CEO Mike Pappas told South Florida Agent magazine. “He spent time in South Florida while completing his post-graduate studies at the University of Miami and is familiar with our region, but he also brings a fresh perspective from his experience in Alabama. Our associates and clients will greatly benefit from Daniel’s leadership, knowledge and vision.”

Congratulations to Dennis and best wishes on the new venture!

BUSINESS NEWS, MOVES & TRANSACTIONS