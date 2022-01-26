Last week’s column welcomed Teresa Williams as the new president of Roberts Brothers Inc., in Mobile, replacing Daniel Dennis who’s leaving for Florida.
But we’d be remiss if we didn’t say more about Dennis, a highly respected member of the Mobile real estate and business communities for many years.
He has been named president of Illustrated Properties in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, leading the company’s strategic planning and operations.
He worked for a decade at Berkshire-Hathaway affiliate Roberts Brothers Inc. As CEO, Dennis oversaw 300 associates and staff in five South Alabama offices.
“Daniel Dennis is a man of integrity and humility, with an unparalleled understanding of the real estate brokerage industry and leading a large team of associates,” Illustrated Properties CEO Mike Pappas told South Florida Agent magazine. “He spent time in South Florida while completing his post-graduate studies at the University of Miami and is familiar with our region, but he also brings a fresh perspective from his experience in Alabama. Our associates and clients will greatly benefit from Daniel’s leadership, knowledge and vision.”
Congratulations to Dennis and best wishes on the new venture!
BUSINESS NEWS, MOVES & TRANSACTIONS
- The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is building a state-of-the-art, USDA-inspected meat processing facility with the capacity to process up to 125 cattle per week. Since 1992, the Tribe has owned and operated Perdido River Farms, one of the largest cattle farms in Alabama with plans to expand production. The new facility will allow them to efficiently harvest and process cattle and hogs for both livestock-producing customers and a retail and wholesale business. Poarch Band of Creek Indians Chairwoman and CEO Stephanie A. Bryan said they now send cattle raised in Atmore out-of-state for processing. The new facility will provide the Tribe and other farmers the opportunity to process locally raised beef and pork here at home. “The move not only makes it easier and more cost-effective to bring their product to market, [but] it also gives Alabama producers an opportunity to be part of the ‘farm-to-table’ movement,” Bryan said.
- Kindred Yoga celebrates its grand opening week with free classes. You read that right: All classes are FREE from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6. The week also features membership discounts, pop-ups with Nova Espresso, Ginger & Spice juice and an organic wine tasting with Greer’s St. Louis Market after the 5 p.m. class on Friday. Owners Alison Herlihy and Elizabeth McCraw, both 500-hour registered yoga teachers, want to create an inclusive studio offering a variety of class styles and memberships options. With its location at 1108 Dauphin St. (next door to Red or White), Kindred Yoga is convenient for people working in Midtown and downtown Mobile. Sign up for classes at mindbodyonline.com/explore/locations/kindred-yoga, call 251-354-YOGA or follow @kindredyoga on Facebook and Instagram.
- Parish Tractor Company out of Meridian, Mississippi, purchased Baldwin Tractor and Equipment in Robertsdale, which will now be the Baldwin County Kubota dealership. Baldwin Tractor and Equipment served Robertsdale for many years and Parish Tractor officials said they are making every effort to ease employees and customers into the transition. Parish Tractor is a family-owned business founded in 2012. The company has three other locations, in Hattiesburg, Meridian and Poplarville.
- A local investor has purchased 7,000 square feet of industrial/warehouse space in Daphne Commercial Park for $865,000. Jeff Barnes, CCIM and Steadman Bethea, investment advisors with Stirling Properties, represented the seller in this transaction. Bowen Weir of B4 Properties represented the buyer.
- Joanna Boutique is leasing 1,790 square feet of retail space on Main Street, Suite N102, at The Wharf at Orange Beach. Jeff Barnes, CCIM, and Steadman Bethea, investment advisors with Stirling Properties, handled the transaction. Joanna Boutique is currently open in its new space.
- Congrats to Restoration 1 of Mobile, the Saraland Area Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month for January. The family-owned and -operated company offers residential and commercial services, including restoration from water, mold, fire and even virus disinfection and sanitation. Restoration 1 was recognized for its community service, including helping the chamber during the Christmas and Mardi Gras parades, and partnering with Saraland Fire Department and Saraland City Schools to provide Christmas cheer to a local family in need.
- Ron’s Designs and Events, an event planning and party equipment rental business, opened in December at 331-G Shelton Beach Road in Saraland. A wedding venue, Ron’s Designs has space available for any type of party, as well as chair/table rentals. Congratulations to Ron’s Designs and Events!
- Chaplain Kim Crawford-Meeks joins USA Health as manager of the newly-developed Spiritual Care Department, offering non-denominational and faith-based assistance. She starts Jan. 31. Crawford-Meeks said one of her initial goals for the Spiritual Care Department is to create a feeling of acceptance and support — and that includes employees. She wants to address an issue raised by employees on an engagement survey — one felt by many health care facilities during the COVID pandemic: workplace stress. “Chaplains certainly do provide support during dying and death experiences, but we provide so much more,” she said. “We step into the journey with those in our care, regardless of where on the journey they may be.” The department will operate offices on the fifth floor at University Hospital and within the volunteer office on the first floor at Children’s & Women’s Hospital.
- Lucas Brunson has passed the CPA exam, announced Wilkins Miller LLC, an accounting and advisory firm with offices in Mobile and Fairhope. Brunson joined the firm as an intern in 2020. After graduating cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in accounting from the University of South Alabama, he was brought on as an associate.
- Old Majestic Brewing, located at 656 St. Louis St. in Mobile, will host the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours from 4-6 p.m. Jan. 27. Catering sponsor is The Cheese Cottage. Call Molly Tillman at 251-431-8649 to RSVP.
- SmartBank announces the addition of Traci Parker, residential lender in the Mobile and Baldwin County market. Parker has more than 25 years of experience in the mortgage lending industry. Prior to joining the SmartBank team, she worked at BBVA bank for 17 years. Parker enjoys helping clients with the best loan options. She keeps the process simple by explaining things up front, then guiding clients all the way to closing.
- The Downtown Mobile Alliance reminds businesses of its Downtown Strong Air Purification Grant, offering reimbursement up to $700 for the installation of an UV/advanced oxidation air purifier. Ventilation system upgrades are among CDC recommendations for reducing exposure to COVID-19. Call 251-434-8498.
- Two new sponsors have partnered with Clean Water Alabama, a Fairhope-based water preservation group. Streamline Environmental, a stream, wetland and coastal restoration business in Magnolia Springs owned by Jacob Cunningham, David Smart and Mark Delaney, recently donated $5,000, in addition to a $5,000 personal contribution from Smart. “Clean Water Alabama’s mission is the very thing I do for a living every day, so it was an organization I felt strongly about supporting,” Smart said. In addition, the Daphne Rotary Club donated $5,000 to CWA’s efforts and committed to future support. “One of our greatest resources is Mobile Bay. We want to preserve this wonderful resource and quality of life for fellow citizens,” Daphne Rotary Club President Greg Gontarski said.
- Battery World is leasing 2,700 square feet of retail space in Lakeview Village II at 3586 Sangani Blvd. in D’Iberville, Mississippi. The new tenant plans to open in the spring of 2022. Angie McArthur, senior advisor with Stirling Properties, handled the transaction.
