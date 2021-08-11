It wasn’t the 240-unit Colonnade at Eastern Shore apartments that were approved in 2015, or the 120-unit Palladian at Daphne apartments approved the next year. Nor was it the 260-units added to the apartment inventory when the Belforest Villas opened in late 2019, or the 80-unit addition currently being built at the Palladian. It wasn’t the 56 units proposed at the intersection of Pollard Road and Daphne Avenue either.

According to a discussion of the Daphne City Council during a work session Monday, the straw that broke the camel’s back was last week’s approval of the 288-unit Parkside at Eastern Shore apartments just outside of city limits in Malbis. Now, the city is considering a moratorium on multi-family development while it reviews ordinances and subdivision regulations as part of its comprehensive plan.

Daphne Planning Director Adrienne Jones said a moratorium would not have stopped the Parkside development, but the city is also concerned about seven to 10 undeveloped properties within city limits that are currently zoned multi-family residential. Although they would be grandfathered into whatever density they were awarded at the time they were zoned, a moratorium would allow the city time to develop new ordinances further regulating multi-family residential properties in the future.

District 7 Councilwoman Angie Phillips, a resident of Historic Malbis and opponent of Parkside, walked the council through two proposed moratoriums. One would freeze “the acceptance of applications for rezoning, pre-zoning, master plan or site plan review” for 180 days, while the other targeted only rezoning or pre-zoning applications.

Separately, the city expects to complete work on its first new comprehensive plan in 20 years later this year, and officials believe the moratorium may delay new applications long enough to enact stiffer policies.

Councilman Steve Olen said he has been “strongly impacted by previous discussions about the sheer magnitude of multi-family units already underway” in the city, and in his research, Daphne approves about 3 percent more multi-family applications than neighboring Fairhope.

“I’m not saying we never have any more … but it’s a question of whether we should have some limits,” Olen said. “I think it’s imperative and what makes [apartments] different from single family residential is that so many units come in at one time. I feel like we need to do something and there is an opportunity to move in conjunction with a comprehensive plan.”

Along with Olen and Phillips, Councilmen Doug Goodlin and Joel Coleman expressed interest in a moratorium, but Ron Scott seemed skeptical.

“When this came to my attention my hair was on fire because I thought we needed to do something immediately,” Scott said. “But if we have seven to 10 properties that are zoned for multi-family residential but are not being developed, it tells me there’s not a huge demand. I’m not convinced an artificial moratorium would be necessary.”

But Jones asked the council to trust the staff.

“If you perceive you are going in the wrong direction, you wouldn’t keep going, you would turn around and change course,” she said. “This is an opportunity to make a change.”

The Daphne City Council is expected to introduce the moratorium as a first-read ordinance at its next regular meeting Monday, Aug. 16. If approved, it will not affect any applications already submitted.