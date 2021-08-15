The scheduled game Saturday, Aug. 21, between Daphne and Robert E. Lee at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery has been canceled, Daphne school officials announced via Twitter on Sunday. The cancelation comes after the death of Lee senior Dimitri McKee, who passed away Friday after having suffered from heatstroke earlier in the week.

The Daphne Twitter notice reads as follows:

“Our prayers are with the McKee & Lee-Generals Family. Due to this difficult time, the game on Saturday, August 21 will not be played. The entire #trojannation sends our deepest condolences, thoughts, & prayers to Dimitri’s family & team.”

Daphne officials are seeking to find another opponent to play next week, the first week AHSAA teams can begin their seasons.