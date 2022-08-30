Jubilee Courtyard, a narrow, brick-paved park decorated with trees and bushes, is a short walk from the corner of Main Street and Daphne Avenue.

The park, which the city of Daphne purchased in 1994, dedicated in 1995 and reaffirmed in 2004 with an ordinance for it to remain a public park “for current and future generations,” could be developed into a retail space with two apartments above it after the Planning Commission voted to approve a site plan for the proposed building in its regular meeting Thursday, Aug. 25.

While the City Council voted to authorize a ground lease for the property with the Downtown Redevelopment Authority (DRA) in December, and the proposition passed the City Council twice before it came to the Planning Commission, those opposed to it said they received little information about the site plan before the meeting.

“I’m not sure where they’re going to put their trash. What’s going to happen on the infrastructure with the plumbing that’s an issue already? This parking …” said Dorothy Overstreet, the owner and chef of Kitchen On Main next door to the park. “I was never asked, ‘What do you think, Dorothy? You’re right next door.’ I don’t see how that’s fair.”

When the commission unanimously approved the site plan, Overstreet and others left. Larry Chason, a former Planning Commission member for 12 years whose real estate office is near the park, stayed and spoke during the public comment section.

He handed the commissioners a copy of the dedication ordinance and mentioned a 1965 lawsuit, Moore v. City of Fairhope, in which the Alabama Supreme Court ruled cities could not sell parks dedicated by common law.

“It basically said that you can’t sell a dedicated city park unless you put it on the ballot,” Chason explained.

He also cited a 2020 lawsuit, Kennamer v. City of Guntersville, in which the court ruled the city of Guntersville could lease a public park space to a developer for the public good. Chason questioned whether this development meets that expectation.

The fact Jubilee Courtyard was dedicated as a public park “is a big hill to climb,” Chason said, “and I see no reason why the law should not be followed and [the park] put on a ballot.”

The proposed development has tenants parking in a lot on Belrose Avenue, across the street from their building.

“You can’t tell me these people are not going to park in our parking lot [and] take the spaces away from people that live there and work there and paid to park there. It’s not fair,” Chason said.

He encouraged the commissioners to reconsider the development, and allow the public to question it.

In a Friday morning phone call, Overstreet said the park serves as an entertainment area for her business and the others around it.

The restaurant, which opened three years ago and employs 12 people, survived the COVID-19 pandemic because customers could eat their takeout orders in the park and on a deck she built. If people do not want to look at a wall while they eat outside, she said, the loss in tables would severely hurt her business.

Overstreet noted the building would strain the city’s plumbing system, which causes her bathrooms to back up regularly. The calls for plumbers every two to three months cost around $600 apiece, she said.

But most of all, Overstreet said she and others did not know about the proposed development and had no opportunity to speak about it. She called the proceedings “cloak and dagger.”

Antonio Notarangelo, who owns Downtown Cigars on the other side of the park, said Friday the development would prevent his business from growing. In the worst-case scenario, Notarangelo said he would move.

“I’m not against the beautification or the model that they’re trying to build. I just don’t think that location is worth it,” he said. “The city should work for us, not against us.”

Mayor Robin LeJeune said the park is underutilized and explained the DRA identified it “as a spot that could be uniquely situated for a two-story apartment on top, retail on the bottom to bring additional retail to our downtown area.”

On Monday, LeJeune explained state law empowers downtown redevelopment groups like DRA to borrow money and purchase and lease property, things cities cannot do.

“The city is not in the development business,” he said.

Even though the space is a dedicated park, LeJeune said, the city’s legal team vetted case law and found precedent to lease the space for development without a referendum.

“The public good is of course tax revenue, but also the adding of additional retail to drive people to the downtown area, which then would drive them for more shopping and eating,” he said.

Though he understands the development would be exempt from property tax, LeJeune said, sales tax would drive revenue.

As to the infrastructure concerns, LeJeune said the DRA would not be exempt from the usual regulations developers must meet. He noted businesses would still line their trash cans up on Main Street for pickup, and the city has invested in and will consider investing in more downtown public parking, if necessary.

He said he also understood the DRA is offering to beautify the walls of the proposed building to make them as appealing as similar tight dining spaces in Fairhope and New Orleans. LeJeune also said someone moving into one of the apartments above would have to be aware that live music is part of life downtown, and said the city had no intention of telling people to stop playing.

He said people who have concerns should reach out to their City Council representative or his office.

“This is not to harm anybody. This is purely to help develop downtown,” LeJeune said.

The City Council will meet Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 6 p.m, and the Planning Commission will host a site preview meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 8:30 a.m.