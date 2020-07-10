According to a statement from Human Resources Director Vickie Hinman, the City of Daphne had an employee test positive for COVID-19 but said the individual has not been at work since July 2. Further, the employee “is not in direct contact with the public and does not share an office with anyone.”

Hinman said employees who may have been in contact with this employee have been tested and all test results were negative, while the city took further precautions by hiring a professional company to arrive after work hours to clean and sanitize the facility where the employee worked. Hinman did not disclose which facility it was.

Late last month, the city of Fairhope temporarily closed its City Hall to the public after at least two employees there tested positive for the virus.

In Daphne, Hinman also reported that on July 6, the City Council made a motion to require non-employees and the general public to wear a mask or face covering over the nose and mouth and adhere to social distancing guidelines while in any City of Daphne owned and operated indoor facility effective immediately until further notice.

She also noted the city has taken other precautions on behalf of its employees including:

• Masks, gloves and hand sanitizer are supplied for all employees and departments. Employees are asked to practice social distancing guidelines at work when around other employees or the public.

• All employees have their temperature checked when they first arrive at work and before they leave work for the day.

• They are asked two (2) questions when their temperature is taken: (1) Have you been exposed to anyone who has tested positive to COVID-19 and (2) Are you experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.