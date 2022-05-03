The city of Daphne is looking to become the latest Baldwin County municipality to form a special tax district for the benefit of public schools in its feeder pattern, but the effort will require a voter referendum.

According to a resolution passed by the Daphne City Council Monday, the proposed 3-mill property tax will benefit Daphne Elementary, Daphne East Elementary, Belforest Elementary, Daphne Middle, W.J. Carroll Intermediate and Daphne High schools.

If approved, the tax will be imposed for a period of 30 years. The resolution, submitted to the Baldwin County Board of Education for approval, was accompanied by a petition with more than 300 signatures. Tuesday, Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune said the tax is estimated to generate about $1.1 million per year.

“The Education Advisory Committee brought this to the attention of the [Daphne City] Council,” LeJeune said. “The committee did some focus group work and some studies of efforts in the surrounding areas and they felt the need was there and it was time to move forward.”

Although the resolution does not specify how the revenues will be allocated, LeJeune said it is the intent of the city to appoint an independent advisory commission to forward recommendations to the school board annually. He said recommendations from individual schools will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

The county’s existing special tax districts were not shoo-ins, and they were not proposed during a time of rising economic inflation. In September 2019, voters in Spanish Fort and Fairhope approved separate 3-mill tax districts, but only by margins of 1.8 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively.

Last September, voters in Central Baldwin County passed a special tax district by the narrowest of margins — 848 in favor of the district, 832 opposed to it — just .48 percent. There, the 3-mill tax takes effect this year and is expected to generate about $800,000 per year. It will benefit Silverhill Elementary, Loxley Elementary, Elsanor Elementary, Rosinton Elementary, Robertsdale Elementary, Central Baldwin Middle and Robertsdale High schools.

In Spanish Fort, the local tax district commission recommended $604,475 in expenditures last year, including $133,040 to Spanish Fort High, $154,535 to Spanish Fort Middle, $200,000 to Rockwell Elementary and $116,000 to Spanish Fort Elementary.

Fairhope’s commission forwarded at least $1.6 million worth of recommendations, including $392,500 for Fairhope East Elementary, $398,000 for Fairhope West Elementary, $406,500 for J. Larry Newton and $420,229 for Fairhope Middle.

LeJeune said although Daphne is a larger city than Fairhope, its revenue projections are lower because Fairhope has higher property values.

LeJeune noted the district will also tax residents of Belforest outside of Daphne corporate limits, but inside Daphne’s feeder pattern. All registered voters in the proposed district will have an opportunity to participate in the referendum.

“We expect [the vote] to be very close,” LeJeune said. “But we just want what’s best for Daphne schools and Daphne kids and we think this can help improve it.”