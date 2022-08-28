A new 3-mill tax to help fund schools in the Daphne feeder pattern will face a special election this Tuesday, Aug. 30.

The ad valorem tax proposed to the Daphne City Council in May would create a new special tax district and charge 30 cents for every $100 of taxable property beginning Oct. 1, 2022.

Set to end three decades later in 2052, the tax is projected to generate more than $1 million every year for Daphne Elementary, Daphne East Elementary, Belforest Elementary, Daphne Middle, W.J. Carroll Intermediate and Daphne High schools.

Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune explained the city’s rapid population growth over the past few years necessitates more money for schools in the Daphne feeder pattern.

“Any time the city can directly affect the schools that are in our city and in our feeder pattern, it is definitely good overall, because the better the education an area has, it correlates to the property value increases,” he said.

The mayor said the proposed tax “is not a huge amount,” and noted similar measures passed in Spanish Fort, Fairhope and Central Baldwin in the past few years.

Only residents who live in the Daphne feeder pattern can participate in Tuesday’s referendum. If approved, LeJeune said a committee comprising representatives from each school would make recommendations for spending the money raised, which would then go to the Baldwin County Board of Education and superintendent for approval. This could serve as a supplement for county funding, for expenses they do not provide.

“It gives more of a chance for the citizens to know what’s going on in their schools, and the schools to say, ‘Hey, I really need this even though the county can’t provide it,’” he explained.

In a statement, Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler wrote, “if the local community around Daphne wants to go above and beyond for their children and join the rest of the Eastern Shore and Robertsdale, I applaud them, but the school system has no role in this vote.”

He wrote the board of education would only supervise how the committee would choose to spend the funds and have no other role in the process.

Lou Campomenosi, a leader with the Common Sense Campaign TEA Party group, opposes the tax and said the Baldwin County School System should be responsible for school funding and support, not the taxpayers of Daphne.

The Common Sense Campaign supported penny taxes made to benefit Daphne schools in the past decade, he said. But the group did not support a proposed $350 million property tax increase in 2015 because “we all discovered that the money that was supposed to be going for building schools was being spent on ‘the digital renaissance.’ Every kid in this school system was getting a $1,000 apiece Apple computer.”

Campomenosi also cited Baldwin County students’ performance in standardized tests between 2016 and 2021. According to the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama (PARCA), Baldwin County High School, Foley High School and Robertsdale High School students generally performed better on the ACT in 2021 than five years earlier. This proved to him “the money that they’ve had, whether it was in 2015 or now, was sufficient to take care of what they needed to do with improving scores.”

Former Daphne City Councilman John Lake, who also works with the Common Sense Campaign, said the proposed tax infuriates him because people in Daphne already pay a 1 percent sales tax to benefit the school system.

“Everybody’s going to end up paying 3 mills more. It’s an inflationary thing, and in these times it’s ill-advised to look at anything that can increase the inflation,” Lake said.

He predicted the proposed tax, if approved, could motivate cities to break away from the county school system and form systems of their own.

Having lived in Daphne all his life, Trey Morgan called the proposed tax “a great thing” for the city’s schools.

He and his wife have a two-year-old son, and though he does not know yet where his son will attend school, Morgan said the funds generated from the tax would ensure the schools continue to thrive.

“I want my public schools to be good. I want them to have the funding,” he said.

LeJeune encouraged people living in the Daphne feeder pattern to participate on Tuesday, saying the decision affects them “on a very local basis.”

“Look and see what you think the needs are, and if they need to be met like the surrounding areas, then we definitely want you to support,” he said.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.