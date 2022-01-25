Daphne won the state girls wrestling title last week, with several of its wrestlers faring well in individual weight-class competition as well. Other schools in the Lagniappe coverage area were also represented by wrestlers who fared well in the state tournament, which was held at Thompson High School.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association does not yet sanction girls wrestling as an official sport, but schools across the state field teams and compete as a club sport.

In team competition, Daphne’s 140 points placed it ahead of runner-up Sparkman and third-place Thompson. Other area schools that placed include Baker (9th), Gulf Shores (13th) and McGill-Toolen (16th).

In individual weight-class competition, Daphne’s Alanah Girard finished second in the 102-pound class, with Daphne’s La’Nia Riley taking third and Foley’s Halley Gentry finishing fourth. In the 122-pound class, Mary G. Montgomery’s Brooklyn Grant captured first place. The 128-pound class found Baker’s Jaicee Massey taking second place and Gulf Shores’ Rhyleah Gleber finishing third.

The 134-pound class was won by Daphne’s Kalyse Hill, with Daphne’s Kimber Alford taking third in the 140-pound class. In the 154-pound class, Daphne’s Sage Rosario finished first, with Daphne’s Kaylee Holden taking first place in the 167-pound class. Elberta’s Maya Curp finished second in the 187-pound class while Tamara Reed of Baldwin County won first place in the 237-pound class and Saraland’s Jayla Lofton took third place in the classification.