Photo | Courtesy of Troy Capstraw

Troy Capstraw, a 6-foot-5, 205-pound junior at Daphne High School, is a four-star recruit who has committed to the University of Virginia (UVa). But you won’t find him among the country’s top football recruits. Nor basketball. He’s not a baseball or soccer recruit either.

Instead, he is ranked as one of the country’s best prospects for the Class of 2024 in lacrosse as a goalie.

That makes him a rarity in this state, to be sure, especially when one considers the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) does not offer lacrosse as a sanctioned sport. Instead, he plays it as a club sport for the Lower Alabama Bayhawks Club of the Gulf South Lacrosse League. In the summer he returns to the Arlington, Va./Washington, D.C., area where he lived for four years when his father was reassigned there for work, where he plays for the North Carolina-based Nationals Lacrosse Club. During that time he and his father, Jason, live in a small room above a church so Troy can experience elite-level competition in tournaments along the East Coast.

He has participated in other sports, competing in soccer, basketball, swimming and diving, but his heart belongs to lacrosse.

Interestingly, he picked up the sport while growing up here, not while he was in Virginia, though his development in the sport and advancement as an elite prospect occurred while there.

“I had some neighbors who gave my dad some fiddlesticks, which is basically a mini-lacrosse stick, and me and him started playing with it in the driveway,” Capstraw said of his introduction to the sport. “About a year after that for Christmas my grandmother and grandfather got me the gear to play lacrosse, and through the local Lower Alabama Bayhawks, I learned to play. I played here for two years and then I moved to D.C. and began playing there.”

As he grew and became older, his skill level increased and soon he was attracting the attention of club teams and college scouts. When his family, which left the Daphne area in 2015, returned here in 2019, he continued to play with the local club team, then return to Virginia during the summer and for some tournaments at other times during the year.

“I always kind of enjoyed it, just like when I was younger I enjoyed playing soccer and basketball,” Capstraw said of lacrosse. “I think the true reason why I continued to play lacrosse over the other sports is I really like the position of goalie — I like the way it feels and I like the control and, not the seniority, but the power you have over your team and the respect that you have from everybody. I really like the position of goalie, and I fell more in love with that than the actual sport of lacrosse, even though I play other positions sometimes.”

He said he played goalie in soccer and so it was natural for him to take up the position in lacrosse. He also added he was one of the few players with his Alabama club team who wasn’t afraid of manning the position.

As one might imagine, when there is an athletic, 6-5, 205-pounder walking the hallways of a high school, he’s going to attract the attention of football and basketball coaches. But the efforts made by those coaches were not successful, though Capstraw did play basketball as a freshman and sophomore and said he plans to hopefully return to the team for his senior season.

“Yes, definitely,” he said of talks from coaches. “Not really with the football team in high school, but definitely in middle school they wanted me to play football. And some coaches will ask me why I don’t play football. I never really had a drive to play football. I really do like basketball. I played here and I played it in Virginia. But I need to work on my basketball more.”

He said he hasn’t converted a lot of friends to lacrosse, though he was successful in getting a friend who had previously played football to join his local lacrosse team and play defenseman for his team.

Capstraw said there is a difference in the competition level when he is here in Alabama and that which he experiences during the summer in Virginia, but added both are beneficial.

“There’s a lot more notice up there from more people just knowing more about the sport,” he explained. “Going from Alabama to D.C. and living up there in the summer, it’s more like flicking on a light switch. The moment I get on that plane, when we get on the field and get in the church, that’s when things really start to click on. Especially when you step on the field and you’re playing the No. 3 team in the nation and there’s 1,300 people there and 50 coaches on the sidelines, things click pretty quickly.”

Lacrosse is his sport and his future. He recently made his official visit to UVa and following the visit, when he was offered a scholarship, he verbally committed to sign with the Cavaliers.

“Virginia was always my reach school. It was always the school that I wasn’t really sure if I could get into and play lacrosse there,” Capstraw, who carries a 4.3 grade point average, said. “But at the end of the day I love the feel of The Grounds — that’s what they call the campus — and they had both of my majors, a business department and an engineering department. I’m not really sure which one I’m going to go into, but it’s rare that a school had both of those.

“Also, just the academic prowess and the lacrosse tradition there — they’ve won seven NCAA national championships and 19 ACC championships. Everybody on the team was great, and the town and the university are very much behind their lacrosse program.”

And while he may not be as recognizable here in his home state as a football or basketball recruit, there are those who recognize his status as one of the country’s top lacrosse prospects.

“I actually met a [UVa] professor in a sports bar in Fort Morgan about a week ago,” Capstraw said. “He had on a UVa hat and I said, ‘Hey, I just committed,’ and he said, ‘Cool, what sport do you play?’ I said, ‘Lacrosse.’ He said, ‘Really? Oh, you’re Troy.’ He knew my name. I said, ‘Yes, Sir, I am.’ He said, ‘It’s crazy that lacrosse is growing the way that it is and people from Alabama are coming to UVa to play lacrosse and not just football or baseball.’’’