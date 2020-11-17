The date of the annual “Battle for the Belt,’’ the rivalry football game between Sun Belt Conference members South Alabama and Troy, has been moved once again.

Originally scheduled for Oct. 3 at the Jaguars’ new Hancock Whitney Stadium, the game was rescheduled for Dec. 12 because of COVID-19 issues within the South Alabama program. On Tuesday, the Sun Belt Conference office announced the game has been rescheduled once again, moving it to Dec. 5 at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

The latest move was necessary in order to fit in other Troy games that were postponed before season’s end. Troy will now play No. 15-ranked Coastal Carolina at home on Dec. 12 and Louisiana-Monroe at home on Thursday, Dec. 17.

The only other game that was rescheduled by the league was UL-Monroe’s game at Arkansas State, which will now be played on Dec. 5.

Start times for the rescheduled games will be announced at a later date.

South Alabama, which lost 38-10 at No. 25 Louisiana last Saturday, is now 3-5 overall and 2-3 in Sun Belt play this season. The win gave Louisiana (7-1 overall, 5-1 in the Sun Belt) the league’s West Division crown. The Jags host Georgia State at home this Saturday at 3 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPNU.

Troy carries a 4-3 overall record and 2-2 league mark into its game this Saturday at home against Middle Tennessee. In an interesting scheduling twist, it will mark the second time the teams have met this season. Troy took a 47-14 decision earlier this season (Sept. 19) at Middle Tennessee.