When Jenni Zimlich and her husband found out their daughter was diagnosed with spina bifida, they knew their lives were about to change.

“We knew that we wanted to still be able to take her and do the things that we had always done growing up, let her have a childhood like we did,” she said.

On Friday, May 7, her daughter Delaney cut the ceremonial ribbon during the unveiling of ADA and wheelchair-compliant beach mats on the West End Public Beach in Dauphin Island.

The Mobile Bay National Estuary Program (MBNEP) and Krewe of Kindness partnered with the Town of Dauphin Island to install the pathways on the Gulf and Sound sides of the island. When storms approach the island, the mats will be removed and installed once they pass, said Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier.

“The main thing we offer here is accessibility to the resources and the beauty that surrounds this area, whether that’s fishing, shelling, birding, or just coming down and chilling out,” Collier said. “… It’s a very special time for us that we can expand that availability to those with special needs.”

For the past few years, Dauphin Island has had a beach-accessible wheelchair available for anyone who requests it.

“Obviously, you know, here on Dauphin Island, we are in the tourism business, and we’re in the ecotourism business,” Collier said. “And so we want to cast a big net, and invite anybody and everybody here to enjoy all of what Dauphin Island has to offer. And so this will help us expand that horizon even further, and we’re very proud to do so.”

Though the MBNEP’s mission is watershed management, the program sees equitable access to waterways as a key part of its work.

“This ADA mat is one of the ways we can make sure that all of Alabama’s citizens and all of the visitors to Dauphin Island have an opportunity to experience the beauty and splendor of the west end of Dauphin Island,” said Roberta Swann, director of the MBNEP.

One hundred feet of the total 370 feet of beach mats had previously been installed on the Gulf side of the beach by the Krewe of Kindness, which is a disability-affirming organization founded by Zimlich and her family.

Zimlich said in 2018, she saw a Facebook post asking for beach mats to be installed in the area, which she had seen installed in bigger municipalities. The response was awful.

“There was a whole lot of negative comments about, ‘Why do we need that, we can’t even get internet down here, do we need that fluff … it was very negative,” Zimlich said. “And we were like, no, we’ve got to make this happen.”

Delaney had been a champion ambassador for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals for two years, and they wanted to channel that energy into helping their local community. Now, with the help of the MBNEP, they expanded upon their original contribution.

“So I went back on that post today and invited all the naysayers to come and visit us and visit the mat,” Zimlich said. “Don’t say you can’t, unless you’ve tried every way you can. I mean, we’ve raised her not to say no. Try, at least try, and if it doesn’t work out, you tried, you know?”

The response they’ve received has been very encouraging, Zimlich said. In the comments of a Facebook post by the MBNEP that received hundreds of shares, many locals expressed how much these beach mats could benefit themselves or those they know.

One comment said, “I would give anything if these had been available for our daughter years ago. She loved the Gulf and was in a wheelchair so we carried her into the water. This is a wonderful way for the disabled to enjoy our beaches!”

Zimlich said she was screenshotting these messages “to have for a bad day.” She is looking for the next issue to tackle. One she is considering is a handicap-accessible kayak launch in Fowl River.

“It’s just find the problem, connect the people, and make it happen,” she said.