SUBMITTED — Krista Tippett — public radio show host, journalist, and bestselling author — will be the speaker for the 2019 Dill Lecture Series at Dauphin Way United Methodist Church. She will present a lecture on “The Adventure of Civility” at 5:30 p.m., Sept. 22. A book signing and reception will follow.

Tippett says that “our young century is awash with urgent questions of survival and of meaning. Yet we are more divided than ever, unable to listen and speak across our differences.”

She will speak about how we can begin to create civil conversations and how communities of faith can bring important wisdom to this contemporary challenge. She will also participate in a question and answer forum about her experiences and writings at 9:15 a.m. Sunday morning. All events will be held at Dauphin Way UMC and are offered without charge to the entire community.

Krista Tippett created and hosts the public radio program and podcast On Being, which features conversations with individuals from throughout the international community to thoughtfully examine questions such as: What does it mean to be human, and how do we want to live? The program, which launched in 2003, airs weekly on more than 400 public radio stations across the U.S. Krista Tippett received the National Humanities Medal at the White House in 2014. She is also the winner of prestigious awards for excellence in radio broadcasting.

After graduating from Brown University in 1983, Tippett spent most of the 1980s in the divided Germany as a journalist. Later she served as a political assistant and chief Berlin aide to the US Ambassador to West Germany. Subsequently the experience led her to Yale University, where she received a Master of Divinity in 1994.

Tippett’s books include: “Speaking of Faith,” “Einstein’s God,” and “Becoming Wise.” She is currently at work on “Letters to a Young Citizen.”

The Dill Lecture Series was established in 2013 by Dauphin Way United Methodist Church Foundation to honor Dr. Stephen Dill and his wife Ruth for their 40 years of service to the church and to the community. The Lecture Series brings to Mobile esteemed speakers to offer their insights and inspiration to the community at large.

For additional information, please contact Dauphin Way United Methodist Church, 1507 Dauphin Street, at 251-471-1511, or visit the church website at www.dauphinwayumc.org/dill-lecture.