Davidson High School will play its home football games away from Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex next season, the stadium’s management group confirmed on Friday.

Mobile County Public School System and The Mishkin Group are currently in negotiations over fees the stadium manager will charge each of the four schools that will play home games there, group owner Joe Mishkin said.

While Davidson is leaving, Mishkin said Ladd will be adding LeFlore High School and Vigor High School. Those two schools will not play any home games at Prichard Stadium. Murphy and Williamson high schools will also play home football games at Ladd.

“We’re going to have 21 (high school) games, which is the most we’ve ever had,” he said. “We’re full now.”

The record number of games includes all five home games for the four teams and a makeup game from last year for Blount and Vigor, Mishkin said. The volume of games, he said, would push some games to Saturday. That means Ladd will host games on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

It’s unclear why Davidson decided not to use the city-owned stadium this year. Mishkin confirmed that the MCPSS and his group were still negotiating a contract over fees. However, Mishkin added he didn’t expect the rental rate to increase to more than last year’s amount of $3,000 per school per game. Changes could come, he said, from how parking and other revenue is handled.

MCPSS spokeswoman Rena Philips confirmed the system is still in negotiations with the stadium management and said Davidson had decided to go in a different direction.

Councilman Fred Richardson said he was “dismayed” by Davidson’s decision to not use Ladd in the upcoming season. He said he received a letter from a citizen concerned by the change, which was noted in a Murphy High School football schedule.

In a phone interview with Lagniappe, Richardson said he has requested Gary Witherspoon, his appointment to the Ladd board, to investigate why they are changing locations.

“I want to know what’s happening,” Richardson said.