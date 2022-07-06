Photo Mike Kittrell

Davidson’s Iyana Johnson was named Thursday as the Gatorade Alabama Girls’ Track and Field Player of the Year. The honor makes Johnson, who recently graduated from Davidson, a finalist for the Gatorade National Girls’ Track and Field Player of the Year title, which will be announced in a few days.

Johnson won two Class 7A state titles this past year in the shot put and triple jump. She has signed a grant-in-aid to South Alabama where she will be a member of the track program. She was also named the 2022 Mobile Optimist Club 7A Female Track Athlete of the Year.

Additionally, Johnson was a key member of the Davidson girls’ basketball team that reached the Final Four this past season, losing in the state semifinals to eventual state champion Hoover.

“Probably the best thing about Iyana is just her humility and the way she carries herself,” Davidson track coach Kelly Eubanks said. “She’s always been an incredible athlete in her time here. She’s helped our basketball team reach the Final Four, and she has now won three state championships for the track team. But you’ll never hear her brag on herself. She always receives everything with grace. She’s always willing to help somebody.

“This year we didn’t have a track because of our [football] stadium being built. We didn’t have a track to practice on after Day 2, and she was a real leader in coming up with things for her teammates to do and kind of demonstrate everything. She was a real coach on the field for us.”

She becomes the second Davidson athlete to earn the Gatorade Alabama Girls’ Track and Field Player of the Year honor, joining Kaylah Burks who won in 2001.

At South Alabama, she will continue to compete in the triple jump and the shot put, but Eubanks said there is the possibility she will add a third competition to her repertoire.

“She is going to do jumps and throws and she has been working on the hammer throw, which is something that Coach [Paul] Brueske [at South Alabama] does a good job coaching,” Eubanks said. “[Autavia] Fluker who they [had previously in hammer throw] is incredible. [She earned a spot in the U.S. Olympic Trials.] She’s been learning how to do that.”

Having Johnson win the award is not only a reflection of the talent and hard work of Johnson, but also reflects positively on the Davidson program, Eubanks said.

“It’s a tremendous accomplishment, a truly prestigious award for a high school athlete,” he said. “It says a lot about her talent, but also about the status of our program. Our boys’ team this year finished seventh in the state again with no track to practice on, which is totally incredible. We had 14 total athletes qualify for state championship events in outdoor track this season. Her just being the leader of our program and Josh Graham on the boys’ side signing with Alabama A&M, that gives the status of our program a lot of positive things going on.”

Through Gatorade’s “Play it Forward” platform, Johnson has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national organization of her choosing that helps young athletes realize the benefits of playing sports. She is eligible to submit a short video explaining why the organization she chooses is deserving of one of a dozen spotlight grants. The winners of those grants will be announced at a later date.