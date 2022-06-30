Davidson’s Iyana Johnson was named Thursday as the Gatorade Alabama Girls’ Track and Field Player of the Year. The honor makes Johnson, who recently graduated from Davidson, as a finalist for the Gatorade National Girls’ Track and Field Player of the Year, which will be announced in a few days.

Johnson won two Class 7A state titles this past year in the shot put and triple jump. She has signed a grant-in-aid to South Alabama where she will be a member of the track program. She was also named the 2022 Mobile Optimist Club 7A Female Track Athlete of the Year.

Johnson was also a key member off the Davidson girls’ basketball team that reached the Final Four this past season, losing in the state semifinals to eventual state champion Hoover.

She becomes the second Davidson athlete to earn the Gatorade Alabama Girls’ Track and Field Player of the Year honor, joining Kaylah Burks who won in 2001.

Through Gatorade’s “Play it Forward” platform, Johnson has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national organization of her choosing that helps young athletes realize the benefits of playing sports. She is eligible to submit a short video explaining why the organization she chooses is deserving of one of a dozen spotlight grants. The winners of those grants will be announced at a later date.