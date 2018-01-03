Mobile Theatre Guild (11 N. Lafayette St.) is ready to bring in 2018 with a bang — several of them, if the characters have their way. The Stephen Sondheim Tony Award-winning musical comedy “ASSASSINS” opens mid-January and runs through month’s end.

The play brings together John Wilkes Booth, Lee Harvey Oswald, Charles Guiteau, Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, Sara Jane Moore, John Hinckley and three other “losers, fanatics, obsessives and malcontents” who tried their hand at taking out the president of the United States. They are assembled in a purgatorial revue, handed weaponry and take aim at the twisted underbelly of American culture.

Local theater favorite Gene Murrell directs this murderers’ row of guys and gals made amusing by mercurial interactions that reveal their own dreadfully funny incompetence as much as anything.

It opened off Broadway in 1990 and in the West End in 1992. Once on Broadway it cleaned up, taking home five of seven nominated Tony Awards and three of seven nominated Drama Desk Awards for 2004.

The play runs at MTG Jan. 19-28.

Friday and Saturday curtain is 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinee is 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20, $15 for students, military and seniors.

For more information, call 251-433-7513 or go to mobiletheatreguild.org.

Artist Nicholas Tisdale’s exhibit “Excised” will be featured in the University of Mobile’s Donald Gallery Jan. 8-31. Tisdale will hold an artist talk on Jan. 25 at 11 a.m. with a reception following. The talk and reception are open to the public free of charge.

In this body of work, Tisdale first scanned historical and propaganda portraits, then manually wore away the main subject with varied abrasives and scraping. He then painted and reinserted key features into the piece.

“I am interested in the relationship of these depicted figures and the messages they try to convey to the viewer,” Tisdale said in a statement. “Through this process, I highlight the more strategic elements of the original piece.”

The gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is located in Martin Hall at the University of Mobile, 5735 College Parkway.

For information, contact Phillip Counselman at 251-442-2283 or pcounselman@umobile.edu.

You don’t have to wear comfortable shoes or have a thing for lawn equipment to be a thespian. All you need is the courage to audition.

Mobile Theatre Guild (11 N. Lafayette St.) will stage the musical “The Pot” in mid-April and will hold auditions Monday, Jan. 22, and Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m.

Characters are a male college student, two female college students, a mid-20s male, a male/female couple in their 40s/50s, a 50/60-ish male and a female housekeeper aged 30 to 60.

Director is John Richards.

For more information about the auditions or play, go to mobiletheatreguild.org.