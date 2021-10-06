Bri Wigley

Photo | Provided



As a libero, Spanish Fort senior volleyball player Bri Wigley has just one rule: The ball is not to touch the floor. And in most cases, she’s successful in that aim.

Wigley’s play and her devotion to defense is not as attention-grabbing as other positions on the court, but it’s the one she has taken as her own and is a style of play that has defined Spanish Fort’s approach to the game in recent seasons. In that respect, Wigley stands out, even though she once dreamed of making kills instead of digs and assists.

In truth, she expected her athletic path would be traveled as a basketball player. Her father, Clint Wigley, is the former Spanish Fort basketball coach, and her brother, Tyler, plays basketball, so it was a natural that she be involved in the sport. But when the family moved from Gulf Shores High School to Spanish Fort, she discovered volleyball, and that was that.

“Basketball has always been a part of our lives,” Wigley said. “Honestly, I feel like because I came to Spanish Fort and saw how the program is so amazing, even at the middle school, and it just had this contagious energy spark that just caught my eye. Having played basketball for so long, [volleyball] was something new and different. Then I started playing and I made a lot of friends, and it just grabbed my attention.

“I would say probably my ninth-grade year [volleyball became the focus]. I quit basketball my 10th-grade summer because I started playing club [volleyball] that year. That was the year volleyball just consumed me, that was what I wanted to do.”

At 5-foot-4, Wigley had some adjustments to make in volleyball, too.

“When she was younger, basketball was more her game,” Spanish Fort head coach Gretchen Koppersmith Boykin said. “But she just really fell in love with volleyball. To be honest, her freshman year we had a freshman team and she made the team as an outside hitter. She’s not tall and she was never really going to be a hitter at the varsity level, but she got on the court and got experience, which is really important. It was fun to watch her develop because she started as this short outside hitter playing through rotations.

“She’s always been physically strong, but as a freshman, she didn’t know how to contain her strength with the volleyball, with balls hitting the back wall and things like that. She learned that defense was going to be where she was going to be successful and strive and she was lucky to have some players older than her that were really good liberos — Taylor Fontenelle, who’s now at Spring Hill, and Meg Brackhan, who’s at West Florida.”

The lessons were successful. Wigley was ranked in the preseason as one of the top players in the state, especially at her libero — back row defensive specialist — position. And Spanish Fort as a team is doing well too as the Toros are ranked No. 1 in Class 6A in the latest AL.com rankings.

They owe a lot of that success to defense, Boykin said.

“Everybody that you talk to, when you talk about Spanish Fort volleyball, they talk about our defense, and how that is such a big part of who we are — not letting balls hit the floor,” Boykin said. “That’s one thing we are really known for. [Bri’s] position is important because everybody does expect us to be good on defense and have great ball control. That’s the thing that we focus on every single day.”

Wigley is at the forefront of that mindset.

“I love defense,” she said. “I feel like every great libero has the mindset that the ball is never to hit the floor and if it’s anywhere around me, I’m going to get to it. Then, I had two really great liberos in front of me [at Spanish Fort in Fontenelle and Brackhan] and I thought I could just be a sponge and soak that up. So, I got to learn from the best of the best and I saw how much fun they had doing their job and it inspired me. I gravitated to it really quickly and it’s so much fun. And I stopped growing. It worked out really well. I wouldn’t change anything.”

There’s another love in Wigley’s life though — Christmas.

“That is very true. Me and my mom have just absolutely loved everything about it,” she said. “As I’ve gotten older, it has become our thing. The crazy thing is, we’re going to start putting decorations up [this] week.” And along the way, Bri will be wearing her Christmas tennis shoes often. Yes, Christmas tennis shoes.

“I rep them,” she said. “I wear them to school, anywhere. I love them … No, not in games. If I could, I definitely would, but you have to match the team.”

Spanish Fort will be looking for a return to the Final Four again this season. The Toros won the state crown Wigley’s sophomore year and made it to the Final Four last year, her junior season. The goal is to get back and win it all again, she said.

“We’re very outgoing and this team is very family-like; we’ve been together for a very long time,” she said. “We would do anything for each other. I love this team and our spirit. It’s a really fun spirit. The postseason is what everybody looks forward to. We wish we could just skip right to it.

“Obviously, we all want to win. [Winning the state title and then losing it] gave us a little taste of winning and a little taste of losing, and we definitely like winning better. I hope we can all go in with the same mindset, and we’re going to get down to business and it’s all going to pay off.”