The South Alabama defense flexed its muscle in Saturday’s scrimmage, keeping the first-team offense out of the end zone until situational drills late in the two-hour session at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Still the offense regained some footing later in the day and made some plays as well. It all left head coach Kane Wommack pleased with what he saw from his team just two weeks before the Jaguars take the field for the first time this season.

South Alabama plays Southern Miss, Wommack’s alma mater, at 7 Pam at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 4.

“I was really pleased with the energy of our defense early on in the scrimmage,” Wommack said of the team’s second scrimmage of fall drills. “I thought we were too sloppy on offense early on and that we didn’t have enough of a rhythm or urgency to get lined up and get things going. We do so many things that are challenging offensively from tempos to schematically, but we have to have an urgency when executing those things and we didn’t do that well enough the first couple of drives.

“Awesome job by our offense during the second half of the scrimmage executing in the red zone and two-minute drills. We had some awesome third-down conversions, which were really good to see. Defensively, I thought we tackled really well. There’s plenty to clean up. When you get into a scrimmage like this one with Sun Belt (Conference) officials, you see there are more penalties on both sides of the ball, but there weren’t too many offsides or false starts, which was good. I think those are the things you have to really have an urgency to clean up over the next two weeks leading to game day.”

The first scoring play of the day came on an Eli Gainey 44-yard pass play to Christian Wortham. Other scoring plays included Diego Guajardo booting field goals of 27 and 29 yards, the last capping a two-minute drill that closed the scrimmage. Barret Pickering had a 35-yard field goal and Kareem Walker scored on a 1-yard run in red zone situational drills.

Defensively, TCU transfer Atanza Vongor made a leaping, one-handed interception in the end zone to snuff an offensive drive during red zone drills. He also had a pass breakup and seven total tackles on the day. Tre Young added an interception and Jason Brooks caused a fumble that was recovered by Jaden Voisin. The defense created 13 tackles for a loss, including seven sacks.

Quarterback Jake Bentley was 21 of 29 passing for 198 yards and an interception. Desmond Trotter was 14 of 24 for 107 yards ad an interception. John “Tank” Miller rushed for 18 yards on fave carries, Walker had 11 yards and a score on nine tries and AJ Phillips had 16 yards on four carries. Jalen Tolbert caught seven passes for 85 yards and Devin Voisin had four catches for 42 yards. Collin Lacy caught three passes for 20 yards but also lined up a couple of times as a running back, the position he played in high school at Faith Academy.

“Our defensive line continues to stand out,” Wommack said. “They’re so physical up front in the run game and they can produce in the passing game in terms of creating pass rush. It’s such a luxury from a defensive coordinator’s perspective to know that you can just rush four guys and still be able to affect the quarterback. We also have some simulated pressures and other things that we do defensively that are really challenging.”

Senior inside linebacker Jamal Brooks, a transfer from Missouri who is making a strong push for a starting job, said the defense is playing well.

“I feel like we started off pretty fast,” he said of Saturday’s effort. “Towards the end, some of the heat might have gotten to us and maybe we got a little fatigued. Overall though, I’m proud of our unit. We took some coaching from this past week and coaching from this morning and put it on the field today. Any day we are able to do that, I’m proud of the defense.

“I think we just know what we’re doing and we’re communicating. The coaches always talk about effective communication and being loud and confident about what you’re saying. Now, it’s not just one or two guys out there being loud and confident, it’s the whole defense. Whenever everyone’s on one accord, it’s a beautiful thing as a defense.”

The Jaguars are set to return to the practice field Monday morning.