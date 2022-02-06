The defensive front seven was dominant and the defense as a whole was strong for the National team in Saturday’s Reese’s Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. It was up front were the game was won, the Nationals getting in the American backfield often. With a little offensive help the Nationals claimed a 20-10 victory before 20,478 fans.

As a team, the Nationals had 63 total tackles, including eight sacks, 12 tackles for a loss, five quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, one pass breakup and one interception. Oklahoma’s Perrion Winfrey had five tackles, four solo stops, two sacks and three tackles for a loss, with Minnesota’s Boye Mafe adding three solo stops, two sacks, three tackles for a loss, one quarterback hurry and one forced fumble. Penn State’s Jesse Luketa had three solo tackles, two sacks, two tackles for a loss, one quarterback hurry and one forced fumble, Baylor’s Jalen Pitre had five tackles, two solo stops and a half sack and Wyoming’s Chad Muna had nine total tackles, including five solo stops and one pass breakup.

“As soon as we got here all the guys seemed to buy in and we all knew what we came here for — we came to put our best effort out there,” Mafe, the National team Most Valuable Player said. “Talking about how the defense played and the front seven, everybody kind of bought in and everybody really looked at each other … We didn’t come out here to lollygag around. We wanted to put our best effort forward. This was the last chance to represent our schools, why not go out on a good note? I think the whole group bought into that and we did that today.”

Overall game MVP Winfrey was noted for his enthusiasm during the game and all week in practice. He said he used that energy in the hope of gaining the attention of NFL scouts, coaches and general managers — those who will be making NFL Draft decisions in April.

“I’m just constantly pushing to be great,” he said. “… I’m blessed but I’m far from where I want to be, you know what I’m saying? I have to get back to work and keep preparing because there are a million other things that I’m trying to achieve.

“Honestly, I’m a person who I feel like it’s me versus me; if I’m doing what I need to do and I prepare the way I know I can prepare there’s no one that can better me.”

The National team had some offense as well. It collected 331 total yards, 217 through the air. Pitt’s Kenny Pickett was the top quarterback. Playing only the first quarter he connected on 6 of 6 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown. Cincinnati’s Desmond Trotter was 4 of 6 for 68 yards and two touchdowns, with Carson Strong going 6 of 11 for 67 yards.

The National team opened the scoring with just four seconds remaining in the first period. Pickett tossed a short pass in the backfield to Baylor running back Abram Smith who turned it into a 21-yard scoring play. The point-after was good.

The Nationals increased their lead in the second period when Colorado State tight end Trey McBride hauled in a 6-yard scoring pass from Ridder. A two-point try failed leaving the Nationals in front 13-0.

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell put the American team on the scoreboard in the third quarter when, following a facemask penalty that set the team up at the 2 yard line, he scored on a keeper around left end. The point-after made it 13-7.

With only a few seconds remaining in the third quarter the Americans chipped away at the score, using a 38-yard field goal by Texas’ Cam Dicker to make the score 13-10.

The Nationals padded their lead in the fourth quarter when Ridder threw a 25-yard scoring pass to Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson. The point-after kick made it 20-10.

Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone was the America MVP. He finished the game with six total tackles, including three solo stops and a half sack and two quarterback hurries.

“My goal was just to come out here and play hard, and I feel like I did,” he said.

As can be the case in an all-star game when teams and players have only a few days to learn a playbook and adjust to new teammates, penalties were an issue. The National team, despite the win, had 14 penalties for a loss of 1208 yards, while the American team was penalized seven times for 68 yards.

Alabama’s Brian Robinson Jr. rushed six times for 18 yards, while Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis had one solo tackle.

Of the five local players in the game, wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. led the way with four catches for 53 yards. Wide receiver Jalen Tolbert had two catches for 24 yards, while defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. had one solo tackle and cornerback Roger McCreary also had one solo tackle.