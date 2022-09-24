By DARRON PATTERSON

EIGHT MILE — The last thing any school should do is invite Williamson over for homecoming. The Lions are simply not very good guests.

Williamson held Blount scoreless for three and a half quarters on the Leopards’ most festive night Friday at Harris-Terry Stadium, stopping them twice inside the 10 yard line, including the last time at the Lions 3 with 13 seconds left, to dance away with a 12-6 win in a nail-biting defensive battle.

“Defensively, we’ve been stellar all year,” said Williamson head coach Antonio Coleman. “To give them six points, which I didn’t want to give up, and then to make a goal line stop, I mean you can go back to the MGM game, and they made a goal line stop. So that’s big for this team.”

The Class 5A Lions, 5-1, had to make a similar defensive stand in the first game of the year at Mary G. Montgomery to escape with a 21-20 overtime victory. Against 6A Blount, 2-3, they slammed the door shut for most of the night before things got hot in the game’s final minutes.

Quarterback Jeremy Williams ran for one score and threw another to Jeremiah Owens with two minutes left.

But, make no mistake, this was the defense’s night, and it punctuated the win by shutting down Blount’s party with a gallant defensive stand to end the game. After Williams’ scoring strike, Blount’s Jarius Houston returned the ensuing kickoff 62 yards, but was caught at the 2 by Williamson’s Keyante Pettaway.

With Blount’s crowd worked up to a fever pitch, the Lions hurried Leopards quarterback Antonio Jackson into an overthrow in the end zone on first down, held him to no gain on the next play and threw running back Deshune Williams for a 3-yard loss on third down. With only a few seconds left, the Williamson defense swarmed Jackson at the 3 to take over on downs and seal the win.

“I just want to thank my teammates, man, because they’re the reason we won,” said Williamson defensive tackle Jakwon McGinney.

Williams finished 16 of 29 for 149 yards, the touchdown pass and an interception, while Williamson’s Ellis McGaskin carried 14 times for 77 yards and Blount’s Jackson was 13 of 23 for 131 yards and one interception.

Coleman said he was pleased with his team’s effort.

“This is big for the (Maysville) community, big for the coaching staff and that’s why we stress every day ‘Why not Williamson’,” he said.

Both return to region play next Friday with Williamson hosting Gulf Shores and Blount entertaining No. 3-ranked Saraland.