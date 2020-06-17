To the editor:
Certainly the ill-named “defund the police” concept has created much confusion and division amongst us, with many interpreting it to imply we should eliminate the police altogether. That is of course absurd and not the intent or goal of the movement, yet some are using it to ridicule the real need of reforming police departments to weed out the bad cops, eliminating racism in policing and channeling funding to create a better network of social services for the benefit of all of us.
When the round mound of rebound Charles Barkley was asked his view of defunding the police, meaning to eliminate police, he said as he frequently does, “That’s ridiculous!” He then added that “Black people need the police! Who are the Black people gonna call when they need the police? Ghostbusters?” Touché, Sir Charles.
Don Prosch
