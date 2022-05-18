Incumbent Sam Jones will face challenger Levi Wright Jr. in the Democratic primary race for the District 99 House seat.

Jones, former Mobile mayor and Mobile County commissioner, is up for reelection in the district and touts his record in his first term as a reason to choose him again.

“After working at both the county and city levels, I understand how government works at both the local as well as state levels,” Jones said.

As someone with a lot of political experience, Jones believes he can unite folks on both sides of the aisle, at what he considers a pivotal point.

“We’re at a very critical time in the country,” he said. “So much division and turmoil has taken place. I’ve pulled people together during my career and we have to have someone with skills in that area.”

Jones said he understands education is an important state issue and touted the Legislature passing the largest education budget in its history this session. However, he believes more should be done for education over the next four years.

“I don’t like that we have ‘failing’ schools; I’m going to stay focused on that,” Jones said.

Jones wants to help the city and district become more appealing for business in the next term and to continue to work on infrastructure.

The former mayor believes the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project could still be built with state and federal funds, without a toll. He said he also wants to make sure the bridge relieves traffic congestion without diverting drivers away from Mobile. He doesn’t want it to “just be a bypass.”

When it comes to gambling, Jones said he supports it, with proceeds going to health care and Medicaid expansion.

The incumbent said he supports the building of new prisons, but wants the state to invest in programs that help inmates transition back to a normal life once they’ve served their sentence.

“I want to have a chance to make Alabama a more progressive state,” he said. “One that moves forward and one that serves everyone.”

Wright’s platform calls for safer communities and better education in the district.

“I’m running because I want to be the voice for everyone,” he said. “I want them to have representation.”

Wright acknowledged the Mobile County Public School System’s plan to overhaul LeFlore High School. The move has resulted in a bevy of openings, as teachers will reapply for jobs there. This corresponds with low enrollment at Booker T. Washington Middle School.

“We need to work on education in all facets,” he said.

Wright would use his background in education in the position. He has three education-related degrees from Alabama A&M University, including a master’s degree and an administration certificate. Wright is also a master tailor and an entrepreneur.

On prisons, Wright said he doesn’t want the state to build new prisons; he wants to use the resources to educate children and teens to help divert them from a life of crime instead.

Some form of legalized gambling, like a lottery or casino table games, makes sense, Wright said. In Mobile, residents either head to Florida for lottery tickets or go to the Mississippi coast to gamble at casinos. In either case, Alabama is missing out on revenue that could go to improve education, he said.

“Alabama’s money is going to other places,” he said.