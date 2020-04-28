Just as more than 15 percent of the state’s workforce has filed for unemployment benefits since the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid-March, the Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL) announced the launch of a new, free online jobs database that is replacing its former website, Alabama JobLink. Today, AlabamaWorks.alabama.gov became the state’s singular database for job postings via the Alabama Career Center System.

According to a news release, AlabamaWorks offers the same services as JobLink plus a mobile application that will allow account management from any mobile device. The AlabamaWorks app can be found on iPhone and Android app stores:

For existing JobLink registrants including both employers and job seekers, usernames will remain same but existing users will receive an email with a default password, and the password will have to be reset to access AlabamaWorks.

ADOL noted “the transition is the result of an ongoing effort for more than two years and is unrelated to any COVID-19 response, nor are any COVID-19 dedicated funds being used for the new website.”

Earlier this week, the department released job postings data indicating the most online wanted ads were for registered nurses, retail salespersons, wholesale and manufacturing sales representatives. 7,000 ads were placed for those occupations in March, but total ads are down by 11.2 percent over the year.

Additional data indicates 20 percent of job ads have salaries in the $50-75,000 range; 16 percent have salaries of $75,000 and above; 21 percent have salaries in the $35-49,000 range; and 44 percent have salaries of $35,000 or under.

The top three employers posting ads in March were: UAB Medicine (872), Lowe’s (495), and UAB (466). These were followed by Auto Zone Auto Parts (430), the University of Alabama (421), Hibbett Sports (397), Compass Group (388), Ascension Health (364), University of South Alabama (350), and Aramark (291) to round out the top 10 employers with the most online ads.

The industrial truck and tractor operators are the focus of this month’s in-depth analysis by the LMI division. Specialized skills that offer a salary premium are: forklift operation, inventory management, materials transport, inventory control, occupational health and safety, packaging, and lift trucks. The most requested certification in online job ads was for forklift operators at 19.3 percent.