Deputies were called in to help investigate a report of an officer-involved shooting in the city of Creola Monday, but so far even basic details about the incident have not been disclosed.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says it received a request for assistance from the Creola Police Department around 7 a.m. on Nov. 12. Initially, it was reported a shooting had occurred between an officer and a suspect, with an officer injured during a traffic stop.

It’s not uncommon for MCSO to respond to investigate officer-involved shootings, especially for smaller departments like Creola’s that usually do not have any type of internal affairs unit.

According to MCSO, Sgt. Donald Clark Tuberville initially told investigators a suspect in an unidentified vehicle opened fire at some point during the stop, prompting him to return fire.

It’s unclear how many shots were fired or by whom, but it appears neither the suspect nor Tuberville were struck by bullets. However, according to MCSO, Tuberville did “fall to the ground injuring his knee as the suspect fled the scene.”

He was taken to the hospital but has since been released, though the extent of those injuries are unclear at this time. Several other details about the exchange remain unclear.

According to MCSO, Tuberville was not initially able to give investigators on the scene any kind of identifying information about the suspect or the vehicle the suspect was driving at the time. It is also unclear why those details and others wouldn’t have been called in to dispatch during a traffic stop.

At this point, MCSO says little else is known about the incident.

The unidentified suspect remains at large and is presumably armed and dangerous, but so far, the Creola Police Department nor MCSO have released any information that could help identify that person or reassure the public.

Calls to Creola Police Chief Harold D. Kirkland seeking additional information about the incident have not been returned.

The length of Tuberville’s experience with the department is unknown, but he did play a central role in a controversial incident involving city officals last fall.

Court filings suggest Tuberville was a witness to Creola City Councilman Harold Martin allegedly pointing a gun toward fellow Councilman Ralph Avis Walker at the time. He was also the complainant who signed the warrant against Martin that lead to his arrest in August.

In that complaint, Tuberville claims he saw Martin pull a pistol from his pocket while sitting in a vehicle outside the old Creola City Hall building before laying it “across his lap with the barrel pointed at [Walker].”

Tuberville reported the two councilmen had been arguing, allegedly after Martin confronted Walker and told him to “stop bullying [his] wife.” Martin has denied those allegations and pleaded not guilty to menacing.

A bench trial for that misdemeanor charge is scheduled before Mobile County District Judge Jill Phillips on Dec. 3 in Mobile.