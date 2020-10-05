The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant this morning at the Semmes home of Virginia Huddleston and Darryl Wilson, who resigned as the only two employees of the Bayou La Batre Housing Authority (BLBHA) in September. Since their resignation as executive director and facilities manager, respectively, at the 99-unit Safe Harbor housing development, newly appointed members of the housing authority have raised questions about the couple’s high salaries, annual bonuses and a combined $4.1 million retirement package they would have been granted if the property was sold at auction in November.

Safe Harbor was initially constructed in 2008 with more than $18 million in state and federal grant money awarded after Hurricane Katrina. When Huddleston was hired in 2013, she claimed the income-based community was more than $100,000 in debt and bleeding tens of thousands of dollars monthly. Federal funding had been exhausted and the board agreed to raise rents and evict tenants who were in breach of their lease agreements.

Through the years, it appears the authority made efforts to leverage the property to build additional units in Safe Harbor and elsewhere around Bayou La Batre, but by December of 2019, the board voted to sell the property outright. According to promotional materials since compiled by a real estate broker, the 52-acre property brings in annual revenues of more than $600,000 and features 95 undeveloped lots. It has also been rebranded as “workforce housing.”

After the sale was approved, the BLBHA agreed to renegotiate Huddleston and Wilson’s contracts, giving the married couple a combined salary of $204,000 and upon Safe Harbor’s sale, a $2.5 million lump-sum retirement payout for Huddleston and a $1.6 million lump-sum retirement payout for Wilson, even though they never contributed to a retirement plan.

At the time, the housing authority members were Tony Collier, Chairman Marcia Stork, former Bayou La Batre Police Chief Johnny Joyner, Annette Thornton and Wilbur “Scotty” Scott. Since, all of those members have also resigned, with the exception of Scott, who was still serving on the board when he passed away in early August.

Newly appointed authority members later revealed the couple were each awarded $69,000 in annual bonuses in February. MCSO Capt. Paul Burch, who was appointed to the authority by Mayor Terry Downey in August, said “very little maintenance had been done” during Huddleston and Wilson’s employment.

“A number of subpoenas have been issued and we’re awaiting their return,” Burch said last week. “We’re interested in bank accounts associated with the housing authority, various businesses where purchases we made using housing authority money and finding out what was purchased and whether it had a legitimate use. There is also personal property we’re trying to account for.”

During the execution of the search warrant this morning, deputies were allegedly searching for tools and other physical property owned by the BLBHA. Criminal defense attorney Dennis Knizley said documents and electronics may have also been seized.

Coincidentally, Knizley (pictured above) was in an appointment with Huddleston and Wilson this morning when they received a notification from their security system alerting them to the law enforcement presence at their home.

“That’s how they found out about the warrant, and I came out here with the keys to let the sheriff’s department in and make sure my clients were not exposed to the media or investigators,” he said.

Knizley likened his clients’ resignations and subsequent questions about accountability to “small town politics,” adding the previous housing authority members legally and voluntarily entered into employment contracts with the couple. He said the community “was in shambles” when Huddleston was hired in 2013, and their salaries and benefits were reflective of the “great job” they did in the years since.

“[Safe Harbor] was a failure and [Huddleston] took on a tremendous effort to make it a more profitable entity and she along with her husband did a lot to help this community,” Knizley said. “These people have done nothing wrong, are totally innocent and will be totally exonerated.”

Separately, in spite of an earlier legal opinion from attorney Brent Day cautioning the BLBHA against the sale, attorney Doug Anderson told Lagniappe he was hired by the authority late last year “for one thing and one thing only, to sell Safe Harbor.” He emphasized he was never consulted about the authority’s operations, business, or decision making, including the contracts.

“My opinion was they had a legal right to sell it,” Anderson said. “It was presented to me that they would seek to invest money in other areas of the community to help housing needs.”

Anderson added he had no knowledge of the retirement payouts “until I read about it in Lagniappe.” Meanwhile, Burch said the new authority members are working to make emergency repairs to the property while accounting for authority money and property is ongoing.

“It’s fair to say this is an open criminal investigation,” he said. “I would encourage former employees or board members that want to get in front of it to contact us.”