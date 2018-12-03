Local deputies and border patrol agents seized roughly 80 pounds of methamphetamine on Interstate 10 last week — a haul authorities say would be worth about $1 million on the street.

According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, German Eduardo Barahona and Jaime Enrique Cortez were arrested for trafficking methamphetamine after they were pulled over while traveling Eastbound on I-10 on Tuesday, Nov. 27.

That bust was a joint effort between MCSO and United States Customs and Border Patrol, made possible through a federal grant program known as Operation Stonegarden (OPSG).

Since 2008, OPSG has become its own congressionally approved funding stream — funding “boots on the ground” operations and joint law enforcement patrols along known drug corridors.

“The street value for 80 pounds of Mexican Ice would be about one million dollars,” Sheriff Sam Cochran said. “This is a prime example of how partnering with other agencies to share intelligence can prevent the drugs from ever hitting our streets.”

According to MCSO, Barahona and Cortez will remain in custody at the Mobile County Metro Jail while the case is investigated by ICE Homeland Security Investigations. However, MCSO has yet to officially confirm either suspects’ immigration status.