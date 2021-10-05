Two Latin American migrants arrested by Mobile County Sheriff Deputies last month have been taken into the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol for deportation, the office announced on social media today.

According to a Tuesday post, Mobile law enforcement apprehended Steven Eduardo Vasquez Alvarez, age unknown, of Mexico, and Medina Cevallos, 58, of Ecuador, on Sept. 21 following a routine traffic stop on Interstate 10 near Grand Bay and Wilmer Road. The men were traveling from Miami in a 2021 Toyota Camry and consented to a search of their vehicle. A suitcase full of cash was discovered in the truck. Mobile County detectives and agents say that there was more than $120,000 in the luggage.

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations, the U.S. Border Patrol and Homeland Security Investigations assisted in the case.

This story will be updated as more information is provided.