SUBMITTED — Dr. Brian Pierce of Central Baldwin Chiropractic in Robertsdale has announced his candidacy for Coroner of Baldwin County. Pierce has served the citizens of Baldwin County as Deputy Coroner since 2010.

A Robertsdale native, Pierce is a graduate of Auburn University and holds a Doctor of Chiropractic from Palmer College of Chiropractic. He successfully completed the minimum standard for Medico-Legal Death Investigation in 2010 through the Albuquerque School of Medicine in New Mexico, and has received investigative training in many areas including forensic entomology, FBI homicide training, blood spatter and staged crime scenes. Pierce currently holds certification through the American College of Forensic Examiners, rated as a Level II Certified Medical Investigator, (CMI-II) and on track to complete all five levels by 2019.

“I’ve had a successful chiropractic practice in Robertsdale for more than 20 years,” Pierce said. “However, the daily challenges of the Coroner’s office and witnessing firsthand the needs of the people of Baldwin County motivated me to learn and do more. I am dedicated to Baldwin County and the pursuit of excellence as it pertains to death investigation, and I hope to have your support in the Republican primary next June.”

Pierce serves on the board of the Alabama State Chiropractic Association. He is a member of the Baldwin Chiropractic Society, where he has served as president and treasurer, and was named Baldwin County Chiropractor of the Year in 1999. He is a member of the Central Baldwin Sunset Rotary, Robertsdale Industrial Development Board, Central Baldwin Chamber of Commerce and Robertsdale Library Board.

Pierce and his wife, Kristina, have been married for 24 years and share three daughters.