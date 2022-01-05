Photo | Courtesy of www.auburntigers.com

When Renardo Jackson was hired as the new head coach at LeFlore, Vigor head coach John McKenzie was left to fill a vacancy on his staff, that of defensive coordinator, the position Jackson held in the Wolves’ Class 4A state championship run last season.

As he was pondering which way to turn in filling the position, he received a phone call that changed everything — and ended the search.

Former Vigor standout Deshaun Davis, an All-SEC linebacker at Auburn who recently spent some time in the NFL, contacted McKenzie expressing interest in the job. Search over.

“I was real impressed with him and what he was doing, so I had a little inkling about him anyway,” McKenzie said. “Then I found out he was coaching at [Class 7A state champion] Thompson. When he heard about [Jackson] leaving he called me, and hey, that was easy. That made everything fall right into place, because I liked the things that he was doing in the short time that I knew him around Vigor.

“He was a young, energetic guy and he’s smart; you don’t hear anything but great things about him on and off the field as a player and a student.”

Davis, who turned 26 on Dec. 31, had a standout career at Vigor, earning all-state honors as a sophomore and a junior. An ACL injury sidelined him his senior season, but he signed a grant-in-aid with Auburn, where he would become a tackling machine, making 266 total tackles in his career, 119 of those coming his senior season of 2018. He would play in the 2019 Reese’s Senior Bowl and was drafted in the sixth round of the NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. He was cut on the final cut prior to the start of the season. He was then signed to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad, released again, and signed to the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad, from which he was released on Jan. 1, 2020. He flirted with the Canadian Football League and, after injuries had healed, a possible return to the NFL.

This past season he found his way to the Thompson coaching staff. That experience has led him home to Vigor.

“He wants responsibility and that’s what I like about him,” McKenzie said. “He wants to be a defensive coordinator, he wants to be a head coach. I tell people all the time I want to surround myself with head coaches and he has the kind of drive and dreams to work hard. Everything is a reflection of you. If you want to be a wallflower, you don’t get anything out of those kind of coaches. Even players. If you have players who get to college but don’t realize they have to be strong on and off the field, they’re just going through the motions.

“He’s a guy who reminds me of me. When I was going through that stage in my career — I started coaching at 23 — I was offered a coordinator job at the age of 23, but I wanted to be a head coach. And I worked hard and I ended up being a head coach at the age of 34. I think he’s on track for that and that’s what I want to surround myself with and I think he’s going to be a great fit, not only for our football program but for our community.”

McKenzie said Davis — attempts by Lagniappe to contact him were unsuccessful — will be a great role model for the Vigor players.

“Again, I’m still trying to make sure our kids understand the tradition and legacy that Vigor has,” McKenzie said. “And when you have guys who have experience with that, who can tell [the players], ‘Hey, man, I used to practice out here too; I went to an SEC school too; I went to the NFL,’ now we’ve got a guy who they can see and they can take from his experiences — if he can do it, I can do it. You want those kind of guys around and I think he’s going to be good for our kids and our program.”