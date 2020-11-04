Even October, the best month on the calendar, can’t escape the vexing weirdness of 2020. The Mobile Arts Council’s (MAC) pandemic-adjusted Arts Throwdown was recorded at the Central Arts Collective mid-month, then edited and scheduled for public release Thursday, Oct. 29. Hurricane Zeta’s technology-jamming arrival threw its own monkey wrench in there, but our creatives circumvented it with aplomb.

First of all, hats off to the MAC crew, who used the Halloween timing in cheeky fashion and staged the show with a nod to TV horror hosts like Elvira, Count Gore de Vol and Svengoolie. Emcee Darwin Singleton didn’t need to employ full-face makeup or a cape because his assistant, MAC Director Lucy Gafford, managed well enough for both of them. She repurposed her incredible Golden Silk Orb Spider costume made for 2019’s Wild Things Ball to a delightfully creepy effect.

The participating artists — Monica J. Beasley, Soynika Edwards-Bush, Steve Joynt, Abe Partridge and Kathleen Kirk Stoves — implemented items from their “mysterious cauldrons” into their gamut of styles. The range of personalities was entertaining.

Beasley dove into the smack-talking, competitive aspect, hamming up the reality-show derived angle. Stoves’ assistant, Wanda Sullivan, spiced it up along those lines, too.

Partridge’s purist side reigned when he frowned on the idea of artists competing against one another. Also, he literally wrote it across his piece. It’s all in fun to raise funds for a good cause, Abe.

Joynt and Edwards-Bush seemed more focused on work. The former gave commentary on feeling his seniority in the competitors’ field, while the latter seemed generally unflappable.

All told, everyone seemed to have fun. The video is still viewable on MAC’s Facebook page.

Online bidding on the resulting works ended late Nov. 1 with Partridge earning the top bid. Stoves placed second and the others tied for third.

MAC Development Director Angela Montgomery said 47 silent-auction items have sold thus far.

…

Kudos to Project Fighting Prawn for Ghost Light Theater, a well-produced bit of musical theater streamed through cooperation with Joe Jefferson Playhouse (JJP). According to its credits, the 15-minute video was the brainchild of Mike Garand and Shanna Stoker, who appropriately played an engaged couple in JJP’s 2019 staging of “Young Frankenstein.” Other local theatrical mainstays like Sarah David, Ed Kryger, Stacey Driskell and Jake Coleman jumped out in the credits.

There’s also a video of various JJP personnel telling stories about ghostly encounters in the South Carlen Street playhouse. Honestly, stories about haunted theaters are so common it would be more unusual if there weren’t any spooky tales about JJP. The Facebook timestamp said it was put up on Halloween, but I wish they had posted it a good week beforehand so everyone could have had more time to discover it while the witching season was on the rise.

For decades now, I’ve wondered why Mobile doesn’t have any popular haunted house fright attractions at this time of year. They’re popular fundraisers in other locales.

Mobile has a dedicated core of community theater personnel who keep a handful of playhouses humming along all year. While this was more musical theater, the Fighting Prawn effort shows how perfectly their proclivities are suited for a haunted house effort. Costumes, sets, characters, effects — the skill sets are all there. Channeled in the right way, it could be used to boost charitable efforts toward any cause you choose.

…

Speaking of JJP, they are ready to open the doors for the live theater experience again when their production of Neil Simon’s “Last of the Red Hot Lovers” runs Nov. 6-15.

The show follows the midlife crisis of Barney Cashman, who decides to set up his mother’s empty apartment for some extramarital dalliances. The wannabe Lothario targets three ladies as mistresses.

Elaine is a foul-mouthed neurotic. Bobbi is a loony, pot-smoking West Coast actress. Jeanette is a depressed housewife married to Barney’s best friend.

In a COVID-aware casting decision, John Richards plays Barney while his real-life wife, Lesley Roberts, plays all three paramours.

JJP will utilize just 25 percent capacity (75 seats) for the six performances. Social distancing is required, as well as masks. Patrons are asked to use hand sanitizer upon arrival.

The south doors (box office side) will be used for entrance and the north doors (bathroom side) for exit. There will be no post-show meet and greet. Patrons will be dismissed by rows during intermission.

Friday and Saturday curtain is 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinee is at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and available at 251-471-1534 and joejeffersonplayers.com.