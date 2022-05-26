The developer looking to convert the historic Gayfer’s building downtown into a 95-unit affordable housing complex was met with mixed reactions from attendants at a community meeting to discuss the project Wednesday evening.

Due to somewhat faulty microphones, loud rain outside and occasional hot tempers, parts of the meeting, hosted by District 2 Councilman William Carroll, devolved to residents shouting questions at their elected representative and the developers.

New Orleans-based Gulf Coast Housing Partnership (GCHP) is the developer on the proposed project to rehabilitate the old Gayfer’s building on Dauphin Street into 95 affordable housing units.

Deandre White, a property manager with GCHP, said the group’s previous projects in places like Houston and New Orleans have been successful. The company manages a total of 1,900 units open to those making 60 percent of an area’s average median income. He said 15 percent of GCHP tenants are senior citizens and 19 percent are disabled.

“We provide housing for everyone,” he said. “We don’t want anyone to be displaced.”

GCHP bought the Gayfer’s building in 2015 after an unrelated project to convert it into condominiums failed to come to fruition, President and CEO Kathy Laborde said.

The project calls for a total historic redevelopment of the building and the adding of about a floor and a half of new construction at the top. The total cost of the 114,000-square-foot redevelopment would be $32 million.

The project will require a vote from the Mobile City Council because GCHP is asking the city to chip in $8 million of its federal American Rescue Plan Act allotment for the project. Other sources of funding for the project include: $1 million from the Mobile Housing Authority, $11 million in low income housing tax credits, almost $2 million from GCHP and funding from both federal and state historic tax credits.

The total subsidy per unit equates to about $84,000, GCHP Sr. Vice President for Real Estate Development Tom Champion said. Other GCHP projects, like one in Louisiana have used as much as $200,000 of public money per apartment.

The $11 million in low income housing tax credits from the Alabama Housing Finance Authority is technically private funding raised from the selling of tax credits to banks and other private entities.

The 95 units proposed for the project include: 72 one-bedroom apartments, 21 two-bedroom apartments and two three-bedroom apartments. The property would also include a fitness center and rooftop decks. Laborde said there is a need for a one-bedroom units in downtown Mobile, according to a third-party marketing study commissioned by GCHP. Rents for the units would range from $647 per month for one bedroom to $881 per month for a three bedroom.

“That’s less than half of what people are paying for other places downtown,” Champion said. “It will be designed to look like market-rate housing.”

The project will also include 19 units funded through Housing Choice Vouchers through the Mobile Housing Authority and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

GCHP is still negotiating with the federal government over its tax credits, Laborde said. If the $8 million in funding is approved by the council, the company will then have to begin the permitting process through the city’s Architectural Review Board, Champion said, with construction set to begin as early as the end of 2022.

The project would take more than a year to complete, he said.

A sticking point for many in attendance at the meeting was the income limits set by the annual median income numbers GCHP presented. The minimum income standards were set at just over $13,000 per year, with the maximum income limit set at about $31,000 per year. The minimum amount would ideally be for a senior citizen living on a disability check, Laborde said. The maximum amount set is slightly less than the gross annual income of an employee making $15 per hour.

While Laborde told guests their market assessment indicated the flat rate fit among the lower wage workers downtown, some opponents argued service industry workers currently make more than that.

A worker from the RSA building downtown asked Carroll what it would take to not have the project come to fruition. She said she could put together a petition.

“There are a large number of downtown and Midtown citizens who don’t want this,” she said.

Carroll reassured her that if the community didn’t want the development it wouldn’t happen, despite his personal feelings.

“I actually think it’s a good project,” he said.

At the community meeting, Carroll also implied that if GCHP found another way to ensure the $8 million in funding, the company could do the project without the city having a say in it. He also questioned whether the city could program the $8 million for another “shovel-ready” project by the 2024 deadline set by the federal government.

At a pre-conference meeting on Tuesday, May 24, Carroll questioned why the $8 million couldn’t go to other, more economically depressed areas in his district rather than right in the middle of the downtown area.

Other participants at the meeting favored the affordable housing plan. Elizabet Elliott said she has previously worked jobs downtown that paid $10 per hour and knows folks who work for that much and are in need of affordable housing.

Another woman spoke up and said many city jobs pay a minimum wage of $13 to $15 per hour and employees could use the housing as well.

Elizabeth Stevens, President and CEO of Downtown Mobile Alliance, said there are many downtown employees who fit within the income limits.

“I’m glad there are people who work downtown who are above (the limit), but there are certainly 95 people who work downtown for whom that would be a good option.”

Stevens also mentioned the more than 800 high-end units that have been developed in recent years downtown.

“They’re doing well,” she said. “They are largely full and renewing.”

This includes the developers of the Merchant’s Plaza building who are adding residential units to the plan to accommodate demand.

As a parting shot before the two-hour community meeting ended, Carroll said many of the folks in attendance make a lot more than the income limits, pointing out that a few in opposition make more than $200,000 per year.

Stevens said more truly urban affordable housing is needed in Mobile and around the country.

“We’ve had a history of doing affordable housing badly over the last 40, 50 and 60 years,” she said. “Now, we’re trying to do urban projects that aren’t embedded in a sea of poverty and some see that through a particular lens.”

While she is in favor of the plan, Stevens said the community should demand the property is managed appropriately, but given GCHP’s track record, she believes it will be.