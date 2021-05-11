A unique dining concept may be coming to downtown Mobile if it is approved by the City Council. In a split vote last week, the Mobile Planning Commission endorsed a plan to allow a bar and restaurant with an occupancy load of over 100 people at 518 Dauphin St., a building that housed a furniture store until a few years ago.

There, owner Matt LeMond, who also operates O’Daly’s and Post farther down Dauphin Street and Cedar Street Social Club on the same block, envisions opening “The Insider,” Mobile’s first “food hall.”

“It’s not a new idea. I’ve probably visited 40 to 50 food halls in other cities across the country in the past two or three years,” he said Monday. “The object is to provide multiple dining experiences under one roof, and it allows restaurateurs and chefs the opportunity to get in a brick-and-mortar space without the brick-and-mortar cost.”

The hall will have a total of six, 330-square-foot stalls — one stall for a bar and five for food vendors — where tenants can rent space, fixtures and utilities to offer their own unique menus. LeMond mentioned the Pizitz Food Hall in Birmingham and Cultivation Food Hall in Jackson, Mississippi, as two regional examples of the concept.

“We provide everything the city and county require for health — sinks with hot and cold water, hood vents, grease receptors, etc. — you provide whatever you need to operate your business,” he explained. “The goal is to provide business operating experience and assistance to potential chefs so they can focus on their product and eventually move into a space of their own.”

The Insider will also provide marketing and entertainment services for the venue, although there is no space for an interior stage. LeMond told the Planning Commission the venue would have a restaurant license rather than a bar license, meaning it could not stay open past 2 a.m.

The commission received letters of support and opposition on the proposal, but only downtown resident and attorney Arthur Madden signed up to speak against it. Madden owns an office building and an apartment a block east of the building, and believes the proposal threatens zoning protections for residents in the area.

“The district sub-zoning is intended to be medium density to encourage mixed use — residential and commercial — and this zoning has worked,” Madden said. “Many people have put money into apartments, condominiums and homes in the neighborhood and I’d ask the application be denied so that the goal of the downtown development district is not eroded in piecemeal fashion.”

Madden expressed more specific concerns about enforcing noise and occupancy limits at the building and about ongoing construction on the corner of Cedar and Dauphin streets, where LeMond is building planters and benches in a courtyard where the Key Loan Building was demolished in 2016. LeMond confirmed the lot is intended to be an outdoor dining area.

Ultimately, the Planning Commission approved the application by a vote of 4-2, with Commissioners Libba Latham and Bess Rich opposing it. The City Council is expected to consider the proposal by the end of June.