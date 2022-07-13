Mobile’s baseball history runs deep, not only with players reaching the Major Leagues and even the National Baseball Hall of Fame, but also in other achievements and accomplishments in the game. There are some little-known facts of which casual baseball fans may not be aware that also speak to the area’s tradition and association with the game.

Here are a few items for consideration:

Wasiak is all-time leader

No one has won more games as a minor league manager than Stan Wasiak. Of course, no one has managed in more games than Wasiak and no one has lost more minor league games than Wasiak. The Chicago native, who made Mobile his adopted home later in his life, was a minor league manager for 37 consecutive seasons — 1950-86. He spent most of his managerial career in the Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers organization.

During that time, he managed in 4,844 games, winning 2,530 games and losing 2,314 games — each of those all-time records. One season, because of medical issues, he missed almost the entire season but was able to return in late August to manage one game and keep his consecutive seasons’ streak alive.

Known as “The King of the Minors,” Wasiak led his teams to nine league championships. Despite his long managerial career, he never officially managed or coached a game at the Major League level. He died in 1992 at the age of 72 in Mobile.

Wallace, ‘Dolly’ made their mark

Delores “Dolly” Brumfield White and Robin Wallace wanted to play baseball. And so they did, both helping lead separate charges to provide baseball opportunities and awareness for women.

White, at the age of 14, went from her home in Prichard to Cuba to try out for the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL). She was told she was too young and turned away … but also told to come back the next year. She did and she joined the league where she played for seven seasons for three teams — South Bend, Kenosha and Ft. Wayne. In her final season, in 1953, she was second in the league in hitting with a .332 batting average.

She used the money she saved while playing in the league to help pay for her college education, attending the Alabama School for Women (now the University of Montevallo), where she would later get her degree. She added a master’s degree and doctorate from Southern Miss. She later became the softball coach at Henderson State University in Arkansas, where the field has been named in her honor — Dr. Delores “Dolly” Brumfield White Field.

She retired in 1972 and became president of the AAGPBL players’ association. She died in 2020 just three days after her 88th birthday, but she played an important role in the AAGPBL, which gained national attention following the release of the Penny Marshall-directed movie, “A League of Their Own.”

Robin Wallace always wanted to play baseball but was usually pushed toward softball. The push didn’t work. Instead, she was allowed to join the baseball team — believed to be the first girl to play baseball at a local high school — during her senior year. She didn’t stop there. She traveled to the northern part of the country where women’s baseball leagues existed, and she became one of the top players in those leagues.

In 2002, Wallace was inducted into the National Women’s Baseball Hall of Fame. From 2003 to 2009 she served as the executive director of the North American Women’s Baseball League. During her baseball career, she also served as an assistant general manager and a general manager of a minor league baseball team, and she played on several national women’s teams when she was a player. In 2004 she was a member of the U.S. team that participated in the International Baseball Federation Women’s Baseball World Cup. Her jersey from that competition was displayed, at one time, at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. Also, at one time, she was the only full-time female scout in the Major League Baseball Scouting Bureau.

She played baseball for a short time at Sewanee (the University of the South), but later went to Tulane where she didn’t play baseball at the school but did pick up a law degree.

Local players fared well in 1969

The 1969 Major League Baseball season was a good one for players from the Mobile area. For one, the New York Mets — the “Miracle” Mets — won the World Series, defeating the Baltimore Orioles. Three Mobile-area players were on the Mets’ roster that season — Cleon Jones, Tommie Agee and Amos Otis. Jones would finish fifth in the Majors in batting average (.340) and Willie McCovey of the Giants would be named National League Most Valuable Player, finish 10th in batting average (.320), lead the NL in home runs (45, with Hank Aaron finishing second with 44) and be named the MVP of the All-Star Game. McCovey finished second in the Majors in runs batted in (126) and was third in the Majors in walks (121).

Billy Williams of the Cubs was tied for sixth in doubles (33), sixth in singles (188) and tied for third in triples (10) in the Majors. He also led the Majors in games played with 163. The Braves’ Aaron hit a home run in each of the three National League Championship Series games against the Mets, all losses, while the Mets’ Agee and Jones had one homer each in Game 2, and Agee had another in Game 3.