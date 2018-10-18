Residents in the northern part of Mobile County are encouraged to take advantage of a one-time opportunity to get rid of old or unwanted junk at no cost this Saturday, Oct. 20.



The county will host another “Operation Clean Sweep” event from 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the North Mobile County Industrial Park, which is located on Highway 43 at the old Acordis site.

Sponsored by the Mobile County Commission, the one-day event will give residents a chance to drop off a number of items that might otherwise be cluttering up homes and yards.



Event organizers will accept things like old furniture, clothing, scrap metal, appliances, household items, yard debris, phones, microwaves, electronics and tires with some restrictions.



However, residents will not be able to dispose of things like waste oil, oil filters, junk cars, boats, dead animals, pressure tanks, explosives, aerosol cans, household garbage, CTR type televisions, computer monitors or old roofing materials.



For more details, contact Mobile County’s public information line at (251) 574-7867.

