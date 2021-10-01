A Mobile man has suffered second-degree burns after being attacked with hot grease during a domestic dispute early Friday morning, Oct. 1, according to the Mobile Police Department.
Officials say that police responded to a domestic dispute call at approximately 2:06 a.m. at Marigold Apartments on Airport Boulevard. Authorities say that during the dispute, a female suspect dumped a pan of hot grease onto the male victim, causing burns to his body. The woman, Sandra Jean Hall, 55, was arrested and has been charged with second-degree domestic violence. According to jail records, she was booked at the Mobile County Metro Jail.
