In a continuation of tense relations between Fairhope’s City Council and mayor, a disputed invoice from a technology company has again raised questions about Mayor Karin Wilson’s apparent effort to monitor city employee phones and computers.

The invoice from Elias Technology, which has since been revised at the direction of the city, originally included line items charging Fairhope taxpayers for, among other things, phone and hard drive “examination” of devices used by former city employees.

The content of the invoice was first publicly alluded to by City Council President Jack Burrell in a radio interview regarding the recent resignation of other city employees, in particular City Treasurer Deborah Smith, to whom both the original and revised bills were sent from the tech company.

“Unofficially,” Burrell said on WABF 1480 AM, “we heard [the resignations] had to do with the tracking software placed on people’s computers and some of the other things the IT department was being asked to do by the mayor.”

The original Elias invoice, first reported by The Courier but independently obtained by Lagniappe, explicitly outlines work including the examination of former city employees’ devices.

“Phone w/mayor,” one item on the invoice reads. “Pickup cell phone for examination/phone examination of Motorola i686 that was assigned to Jennifer Fidler (tagged “JENNIFER ID357 IMEI 001700955280890”). Motorola device picked up from Jeff Montgomery’s office — Hard drive from Jennifer Fidler’s Computer picked up. Hard drive from Sherry Sullivan’s Computer picked up. Physical extraction of Motorola i686 attempted using Oxygen multiple times with failures.”

After the tale of two invoices came to light, the mayor’s office responded by chastising Burrell for allegedly leaking the documents.

“Confidential information regarding security measures being implemented by Mayor Karen [sic] Wilson for the city of Fairhope have been leaked to the media and publicly discussed on the radio and published by Fairhope City Councilman Jack Burrell,” the statement began.

“Such leaks are not in the best interests of the city of Fairhope, and the information released was made public without going through the public records request process.”

Lagniappe did not obtain the Elias invoices from Burrell. In any case, Wilson’s statement goes on to explain her view of the invoice and its eventual revision.

“Elias Technology submitted an invoice to the city for work performed. When it was brought to the mayor’s attention that some of the work listed on the invoice was outside of the scope of work accepted by Elias, the mayor said we could not be charged for work outside the scope, and company submitted a second invoice without the unauthorized work. The work that was done outside the scope was not nefarious and will be implemented as part of our procedure for all departing employees.”

“There is nothing wrong with that,” Wilson said. “Elias simply corrected an invoice that had been submitted that showed work that the city was not going to pay for. Even though some have tried to say that this involves an investigation of me, that is not true. They are trying to make a mountain out of a molehill for political purposes, but at the same time, they are releasing confidential information about the security of the city of Fairhope.”

The mayor’s statement also included a relatively short comment from the tech company, which said “though it is normal for us as a company to image and preserve terminated employees’ phones and computers and have contractually done so for government agencies and private corporations, [we] requested those hours be backed out of the invoice. … The second invoice was sent to the Treasurer to show that the balance had been adjusted in the city’s favor and reflects the changes to the layout that were requested.”

The CEO of Elias Technology, K. Gus Dimitrelos, however, gave a much more nuanced view of what occurred, saying Wilson was “playing the role of investigator” and had “conscripted” the company into “the city’s unfortunate political battles.”

“Any implication by Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson that she was unaware of services being performed by Elias Technologies, or that those services were not requested by her, are false,” he said. “Elias Technologies performs data extraction, but does not play the role of investigator. In this case, the mayor, playing the role of investigator, provided some names of persons she believed to have been in contact with employees and email accounts through which she believed city information was being mishandled. No evidence of mishandled information was ever identified.”

Dimitrelos also said the explicit detail of the invoice — not its scope — were really what concerned the mayor.

“Mayor Wilson expressed the detailed invoice services performed was problematic,” he said. “Wishing to foster a good working relationship within all offices of the city government, we refunded the hours spent on those tasks to the city of Fairhope’s account as a courtesy — even though they were performed at the mayor’s request and are within the scope of providing general cyber security support and assistance as requested. A new invoice was emailed to the treasurer to reflect the account balance change in the city’s favor.”

That new invoice lacks the detail of the first and reduces the assessed cost of much of the work listed to $0. In the future, Dimitrelos said, the mayor asked that details of IT work not be listed on invoices.

“During a meeting at City Hall on May 16, the mayor requested that future invoices sent to the city not contain details of the time worked. We routinely accept client requests to tailor the invoice format to their common practices, which may include adding or removing content from the invoice; however, changes to the invoice format does not change our practice of maintaining detailed records of hours worked,” he said.

“Elias Technologies is a nonpartisan contractor working amid a heated political climate in the city of Fairhope. We contracted with the city of Fairhope — not any one person, office or position. We look forward to achieving contracted goals and to then conclude our business with the city of Fairhope to avoid being conscripted into any more of the city’s unfortunate political battles.”

The next Fairhope City Council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on July 24.