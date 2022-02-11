Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich opened a news conference today — her first since allegedly learning of a possible massive fraud at the Prichard Water Board six weeks ago — by going on the defensive about recent reports her office has “slow-walked” the investigation. State Rep. Napoleon Bracy made the allegation in a written statement received by Lagniappe Feb. 8, but similar representations have been made by others privy to conversations behind the scenes.

Today, Rich said she first became aware of certain improprieties on the Water Board as early as 2018, but she deferred the investigation to the Alabama Ethics Commission. Rich didn’t begin an independent investigation until late last year, when she was hand-delivered a report regarding anomalies in the board’s credit card transactions.

Until Lagniappe first published allegations of fraud on Thursday, Feb. 3, Rich wouldn’t acknowledge the situation at all. A text message received from her that day simply read, “I can’t comment on this.” But by the time local TV stations picked up the story the following week, she was quoted as saying there is an active investigation and potential charges — including felonies— would be forthcoming.

During today’s news conference, Rich said her lack of an investigation in 2018 was due to the fact the allegations forwarded to her office were procedural or administrative in nature, allegations best suited for the Ethics Commission. She said she never received the 2018 letter from Water Board member Russell Heidelberg to the Ethics Commission, one that makes specific allegations of financial crimes.

“Our office has never been given a copy of the [Ethics] letter he said he gave to our office and the Attorney General’s Office,” Rich said. “And we’ve never been asked to investigate fraudulent credit card spending by employees until the last week in December 2021.”

Only at that time, Rich added, was a complaint made about illegal credit card spending and only then, “we immediately opened an investigation and began working diligently on this case.” The ethics investigation ended with a single minor ethics charge against a single board member, Ayanna Payton.

Bracy’s statement specifically said, “when this corruption first rose to the surface, these revelations were brought to the attention of the Mobile District Attorney Office, but action has been slow in coming.” He further requested “the matter be taken up by the Alabama Attorney General’s Office as well as the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” but later clarified to Lagniappe the request was not for the district attorney’s office to step aside, but rather that the DA’s office seek their assistance.

Rich wouldn’t offer many other details of the investigation today, but said “employees” during the time in question would be interviewed. She made no mention if the scope would include contractors, board members, or elected officials who allegedly profited from the misspending, which could be $1.5 million or more, according to the accountant who uncovered the fraud during a simple review of the financial statements last year. Rich suggested her investigation would not be influenced by pressure from the media or the public.

“I don’t think any of you want me to succumb to any pressures to arrest someone without diligently determining the fullest extent of their criminal activity, and who all is involved, to make that arrest,” she said.

Rich said they are working with state and federal partners, including the Attorney General’s Office and Department of Examiners of Public Accounts, to begin an investigation that involves sifting through some 24,000 pages of documents dating back five years. In his own statement, Bracy called for an investigation dating back 10 years.

Still, Rich said the investigation “is going to take time,” but said “we are working on it daily and when we have finished, we will announce charges, amounts and who is being arrested in this case.”

In a separate development, Rich’s statements about the Prichard Water Board investigation today are more aggressive than any update she has provided on the Bayou La Batre Housing Authority, where in 2020, Lagniappe reported two married former contractors attempted to liquidate the board’s entire assets to fund their own $4.1 million retirement plan. Today, Rich said that investigation has stalled, because a complainant has not delivered to her office certain documents in the case.

But reached this afternoon, Bayou La Batre Housing Board Chairman Johnny Hatcher said he has received no communication from Rich’s office about document requests related to the investigation.

“We don’t hear from them unless we reach out first,” he said. “Unless there has been some kind of breakdown in communication between the Sheriff’s Office and the DA, we have turned over everything that has been requested of us.”

Hatcher, a candidate for school board, said he would call Rich’s office for more details next week.

“It’s been more than a year and half since that complaint was filed and we would love to have a resolution to this,” he said. “I’d hate to think of it becoming a race with the statute of limitations.”

In a rare public statement this afternoon, the FBI office in Mobile acknowledged it “is aware of the allegations concerning the Prichard Water and Sewer Board,” but could not confirm its role in an investigation. Still the statement asked for anyone with knowledge of alleged corruption to contact FBI Mobile at 251-438-3674 or the Mobile District Attorney’s Office at 251-574-8400.