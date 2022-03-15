In a wild first meeting of the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board since an investigation into extravagant spending by its former operations manager was first revealed by Lagniappe, the board emerged from a 30-minute executive session appearing prepared to settle a separate problem: a 2018 lawsuit with the city over fire hydrants.

At its regular meeting tonight, board members ignored the elephant in the room: their previous meeting was postponed Feb. 22 when a multi-agency law enforcement task force served a search warrant on the building. Afterward, former manager Nia Bradley was arrested on felony theft charges related to using her company credit card to pay for hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of luxury personal items and other unapproved expenses.

Instead, the board approved a partial settlement with the city, while leaving other issues in mediation. The board officially agreed to pay the city $542,594.77 in back business license fees it owes.

Board Chairman Russell Heidelburg and member John Johnson will attend court-ordered mediation to help settle the rest of the disagreement. The suit stems from charges for fire hydrants Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner has for years claimed are either not in city limits, or in a state of disrepair.

In other business, the board elected newest member Ernestine Moore as vice chairman to replace the late Ron Davis, despite attempts by two members to replace other officers.

Johnson initially nominated Moore for secretary/treasurer, which would have replaced the current Secretary/Treasurer Beverly Bunch. However, the move failed when Heidelburg, Bunch and Moore herself voted against it.

Doyle nominated Johnson as chairman, but that move also failed when Heidelburg, Bunch and Moore all voted against it. Johnson then nominated Doyle as vice chairman, but the move suffered the same fate. Bunch retained her office on a 3-2 vote as well.

At times, the three-hour agenda was stalled over disagreements between board members. Both Doyle and Johnson took time allotted to them during the meeting to attack Heidelburg. Both members called him a liar and said he did things outside of board approval. Both also questioned the board’s alleged poor finances, pointing instead to bank statements showing $24 million at hand in December.

“Our chairman has told us we’re in a dire financial situation in Prichard, but he has not allowed us to meet to hear about this situation,” Johnson said. “Mr. Heidelberg decides the who, when, what and where at the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board.”

Doyle took her time to speak at the meeting to complain about a mechanic she said Heidelburg hired without the consent of the rest of the board. She accused this mechanic of charging $100 for an oil change, as well as buying parts needed for repairs and a five pack of towels from O’Reilly Auto Parts, using the board’s credit card.

“One person doesn’t make the board,” she said. “For some reason, our chairman thinks he’s the board and he’s not.”

Heidelberg said the mechanic wasn’t hired as an employee, but was an independent contractor. He added that the $24 million in the PWWSB account comes from a bond issue and must be used to drill wells and do other projects. Heidelberg said the money is not for operations.