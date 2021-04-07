There’s something special about the Masters for golf fans. Maybe it’s the tradition or the azaleas and dogwoods and natural beauty of Augusta National. Maybe it’s the history of all the great players who have won there — and even the disappointing losses that have occurred over the years. More likely, it’s all of the above.

But in much the same way as the NCAA basketball tournament, fans enjoy offering their thoughts on who they think will win each year. So it was only natural we at Lagniappe offered some the opportunity to share their picks with our readers.

Each person participating in the poll was asked to pick the golfer they believe will win this year’s tournament and give a reason for that selection. They were then asked to provide a list of 10 others they believe have a chance to win this year’s green jacket and also add a darkhorse selection.

As you will see, Dustin Johnson was named on all 12 of the ballots, with three picking him to repeat as Masters champion. Justin Thomas appears on 11 ballots and also was tabbed by three voters as this year’s likely champion. Bryson DeChambeau picked up two votes as this year’s winner with Patrick Reed, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa each being picked by one voter to emerge as the Masters champion.

Here are the votes:

John Racciatti, Lite Scratch Tour coordinator, radio show host: Winner: Bryson DeChambeau. Others to watch: Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay, Paul Casey, Patrick Reed. Darkhorse: Cory Conners.

“The game has turned into a power game. Bryson has enormous talent that features world-class power. His game is built for Augusta. Par 5s are the key to winning the Masters. Bryson has learned the short game and his putting has improved. The Masters will be Bryson’s next major.”

Lawrence Auer, head professional, Azalea City G.C.: Winner: Scottie Scheffler. Others to watch: Paul Casey, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau, Tommy Fleetwood, Brian Harman, Billy Horschel, Dustin Johnson, Marc Leishman, Kevin Kisner, Collin Morikawa. Darkhorse: Ian Poulter. (“He has a great short game and maturity and would be a win like Sergio Garcia’s, deserved for a great career of good play.”)

“A Scheffler win would be a bounce back from his runner-up finish at the Match Play Championships. He’s playing well and ready for a breakthrough victory.”

Tony Ruggiero, Golf Magazine Top 100 teacher, radio show host: Winner: Justin Thomas. Others to watch: Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Lee Westwood, Daniel Berger. Darkhorse: Gary Woodland.

“Thomas’ win at the Players Championship showed he has all parts of his game coming into gear. He has all the skills needed to win there. He has consistently improved his putting over the last year as he’s worked with instructor John Graham on putting. JT is also a phenomenal chipper and pitcher of the golf ball, which is needed around Augusta National. Combine that with his length off the tee and the fact each of the last few years he’s improved his finish there, and I certainly feel he will be in the mix come Sunday.”

Gabi Oubre, head professional, Heron Lakes Country Club: Winner: Dustin Johnson. Others to watch: Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, Lee Westwood, Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose, Jason Day, Scottie Scheffler, Paul Casey, Patrick Reed. Darkhorse: Francesco Molinari.

“Dustin took last week off and is well rested. His game suits Augusta. He has been playing well and will continue the steady play to make a run for the title.”

Gregg Dewalt, founder of AlabamaGolfNews.com: Winner: Patrick Reed. Others to watch: Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jason Kokrak, Paul Casey. Darkhorse: Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

“Here’s the thing about the Masters: It’s top-heavy with great players but the back end of the approximately 90-player tournament is as weak as your normal Wednesday afternoon big-team event. Disagree? Because the Masters honors its history and is nostalgic, past champions like Sandy Lyle and Larry Mize are allowed to tee it up every year. Vijay Singh is in the field and so is Fred Couples. Other players such as Joe Long and Tyler Strafaci are also in the field. Toss in players with no great history of playing well at Augusta and a smart betting person can narrow the field down to about 25 to 30 players with a legitimate chance to wear the coveted green jacket on Sunday.

“Note: When Tiger Woods was going full tilt there were only about three players who had a chance to win each year. This year, Masters officials have rounded up the usual suspects and most people assume either Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau or Justin Thomas will walk away as the 2021 champion. They are legitimate favorites, no doubt. But the guy who wins will be wearing a red shirt and black pants on Sunday, and that’s Patrick Reed. Assuming he takes an inordinate amount of free drops because his ball is ‘plugged’ and brushes away sand in the bunkers to get a preferred lie, Reed checks three of the main boxes when it comes to winning: He’s a recent champion who knows his way around Augusta; he has an impeccable short game; and he has the mental fortitude to win as a villain. Reed will be at his best in the final round and take down the favorites.”

Rea Schuessler, director of instruction, Country Club of Mobile: Winner: Xander Schauffele. Others to watch: Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson, Patrick Cantlay, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Lee Westwood, Tommy Fleetwood, Matthew Wolff. Darkhorse: Kevin Kisner.

“Xander has not been playing well lately but shows up in majors and sooner or later will win one.”

Greg Jones, golf instructor at Jonesie Golf: Winner: Justin Thomas. Others to watch: Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Patrick Reed, Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott, Tommy Fleetwood, Paul Casey, Jason Day. Darkhorse: Harris English.

“I’m picking Justin Thomas. He has everything. He hits it far. He can hit it high, can draw it and fade it. He putts well, is a better wedge player than most and he has the right stomach, i.e., the right stuff.”

Brinson Holder, No. 28 ranked men’s amateur golfer in Alabama: Winner: Dustin Johnson. Others to watch: Louis Oosthuizen, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Paul Casey, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele. Darkhorse: Kevin Na.

“DJ is ranked No. 1 in the Official World Golf Rankings and is the odds-on favorite for all four majors in 2021. He is ranked in the Top 25 in four of the six strokes-gained statistics and is third in scoring average. His distance off the tee will be an advantage, allowing him to hit shorter irons into greens, therefore more greens in regulation. Last year he hit 60 of 72 greens and only made four bogeys. It all adds up to a pretty good chance he’ll win back-to-back Masters, the first to do it since Tiger Woods in 2001-02.”

Danny Spybey, top-ranked Lite Scratch Tour senior division golfer: Winner: Bryson DeChambeau. Others to watch: Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Lee Westwood, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa, Sungjae Im, Tony Finau. Darkhorse: Brian Harman.

“While Bryson’s best finish in four Masters appearances is 21st, this year may be different. Last year’s 34th place finish was on the heels of his novelty driving act, and although his calculations hitting driver at Augusta National could have been right, I think he developed some good data from last year’s performance that will provide some improvement. He’s the best off the tee, top tier in putting, scrambling and approach to the green percentages this year on tour. Green jacket size is a 46 wide, please.”

Randy Burgan, radio show host: Winner: Justin Thomas. Others to watch: Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland, Lee Westwood, Paul Casey, Webb Simpson, Collin Morikawa. Darkhorse: Louis Oosthuizen.

“My pick is Justin Thomas. As we know, Justin lost his 89-year-old grandfather on Feb. 7 while Justin was playing in the Phoenix Open. JT finished tied for 13th at 1-over. The next few tournaments you could tell his grandfather was on his mind and he struggled just to make the cut. A little more than a month later JT played outstanding and won the Players Championship for his 14th PGA Tour win. That being said, I reflect back to Ben Crenshaw’s second Masters’ win in 1995, just five days after the death of his long-time teacher and mentor, Harvey Penick. Who can forget the emotions on the last hole on Sunday as Gentle Ben folded over, crying, knowing Mr. Penick was looking down on him? I believe JT will be prepared and will have his game ready and will win the Masters, knowing his grandfather will be looking down on him.”

Yannick Schutz, South Alabama men’s golfer: Winner: Collin Morikawa. Others to watch: Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Marc Leishman. Darkhorse: Bernhard Langer.

“Morikawa is an incredible ball striker — one of the best I think we’ve seen since Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy — and has been playing really well. He just won a World Golf Championship down in Florida a couple of weeks ago. His game is incredible and he is in a great place; he’s driving the ball better than most — meaning he is going to have a lot of looks from the middle of the fairway — and his putting has gotten better too. I think he’s going to be in the game for 72 holes. I’m going to give him the best shot.”

Carlota Garcia, South Alabama women’s golfer: Winner: Justin Thomas. Others to watch: Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Francesco Molinari, Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler. Darkhorse: NA.

“Justin Thomas has been playing great lately and I think he is on top of his game and ranked No. 2 in the world right now. I think he is a really good pick.”