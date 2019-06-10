The results of a DNA test have confirmed what many have suspected for several weeks — the body a police dive team found submerged in Bayou Sara last month was Danniella Vian’s.



Vian has been missing for several months when divers from the Saraland and Mobile Police Department [MPD] accidentally found the blue 2014 Chevrolet Cruze she was last seen driving submerged in more than 20 feet of water near the public boat launch at Bayou Sara on May 2.



Inside the vehicle was the body of a deceased adult female, and police said evidence in the car suggested it was Vian’s. However, MPD did not officially confirm her death until today after receiving the results of a DNA test conducted by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

The cause of Vian’s death is still undetermined but the investigation into her death and disappearance is ongoing, according to MPD.

Vian went missing on the night of July 17, 2018.

It’s unclear how long she and her car were submerged in Bayou Sara, but MPD Chief Lawrence Battiste has indicated it appeared to have been down there “a while.”



Last month, Battiste told reporters that MPD’s initial investigation “showed signs consistent with an accident” and no immediate indication of foul play.

He also said, if that were to change, MPD would use “every resource available” to bring the responsible parties to justice.

