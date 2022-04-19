A faith-based civil rights advocacy group continues to push for Mobile officials to expand the Black majority in its redistricting plans.

Stand-UP Mobile members gathered in the Government Plaza atrium on Tuesday with signs to pray for the decisions of Mobile leaders “to do the right thing” concerning district lines. The group had representatives praying outside the council chambers throughout the entire council meeting.

An administrative redistricting map has been submitted by Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office and features four voting-age Black majority districts, but had a smaller majority in District 7, with a Black voting-age majority of just over 50.6 percent. They have until June 17 to consider the mayor’s version.

Residents appealed to the council to take the map suggestions seriously. One resident, Orrin Davis, described Stimpon’s map as the “barest minimum” that could be done and said the plan “smacks of tokenism.” Resident Katie Hendon told the council she believes low voter turnout and participation in the city is due to the fact Black residents feel underrepresented.

Councilman William Carroll told members of the City Council during a pre-conference meeting Tuesday morning the two maps were only slight revisions to the administrative maps. On the first suggested revision, Districts 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 are untouched. District 1 would decrease to about 63 percent Black majority.

In the second map, Carroll said, there is some smoothing of lines of District 2, which would reduce it to a Black voting-age majority of 59 percent, and also slightly change Districts 1 and 7. The map suggestions would bring a total Black majority of 53.19 percent and 54.19 percent, respectively.

Councilman Scott Jones called the redistricting process divisive and said the council should not allow it to drag on another six months.

“I would like to see us have one conversation, do the polarization study, if we want to get consultants, that’s fine,” Jones said. However, he said, this needs to be done with “the map that matters,” which he said is the map that includes the annexation plan.

Councilman Ben Reynolds said he’d like to see the maps broken down by census tracts to better understand the changes.

The district map decision items were tabled by the council on Tuesday. Carroll said he requested they be held until Councilman Cory Penn was present. Penn was absent during the April 19 meeting.

Changes to Stimpson’s map will require five out of seven council votes.