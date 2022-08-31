Ken Burns has carved out a role as America’s most widely celebrated documentarian over the last 40 years. His 30-plus films focused on our national tales and cultural components have illuminated history and the array of perspectives and ironies that comprise our national character.

One of the more powerful moments in Burns’ 2007 documentary “The War” was when Mobilian Dwain Luce relayed his encounters at the Wöbbelin concentration camp near tiny Ludwigslust, Germany. The atrocities Luce witnessed culminated in his 82nd Airborne Division forcing townsfolk to visit the camp, bury its dead on the Ludwigslust Palace grounds, then file past the fresh graves.

Burns leans into that tragic history in his latest work, “The U.S. and the Holocaust.” It premieres Sept. 18-20 in a three-part, six-hour PBS broadcast.

Curious Mobilians can get a sneak peek at Burns’ new film nearly two weeks before its airing when a 45-minute preview is screened on Sept. 7, 7 p.m., in Bernheim Hall at the Ben May Public Library (701 Government St.). The Mobile Area Jewish Federation, Gulf Coast Center for Holocaust and Human Rights Education, and Alabama Public Television have provided the opportunity.

Early indications are that Burns’ work is aimed at shedding the historical myth of Americans as either simply uninformed about German atrocities, or flatly indifferent. The news from abroad stirred a range of reactions as varied and intricate as the human psyche.

Burns supplied ample context, with a confluence of domestic and foreign factors that led to the horrific chapter of human history. It holds warnings about unintended consequences and how pitfalls like tribalism and authoritarianism still plague us.

The film was directed by Ken Burns, Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein, written by Geoffrey C. Ward, with a story by Kevin Baker. It was produced by Burns, Novick, Botstein and Mike Welt.

A discussion with Dr. Alexandria Ruble, assistant professor of history at Springhill College, and a light dessert reception will immediately follow the preview. The event is free, but reservations are required by sending your name and guest names to [email protected].

Faculty concerts renew at USA

Another higher educational benefit for the community at large revives on Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m., when the University of South Alabama (USA) faculty performance series starts its new season. Flutist and instructor Andra Bohnet, Ph.D., will perform with pianist Doreen Lee as the pair employ a songbook of female composers like Valerie Coleman, Yuko Uebayashi, Rhonda Larsen and others.

Tickets will be sold at the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center (5751 USA S. Drive) door only. Admission is $8, $5 for USA faculty and staff, USA students, youth under 18 and senior citizens. Cash or check only. Musical Arts Series season passes will be honored.

The series features 20 scheduled performances of guitar, piano, brass, voice and other instruments through the end of November. Another 16 are scheduled between January to late April 2023.

Persons needing more information about this event or in need of special accommodation can call 251-460-7116 or 251-460-6136.

New faculty for collegiate school

The University of Mobile’s Alabama School of the Arts debuted a new pair of instructors for the new academic year. Both are accomplished artists aimed at enhancing the pedigree for the growing fine arts arm of the private, Baptist university nestled between Eight Mile and Saraland.

Dr. Michael Hendrick is a new associate professor of music. He holds an undergraduate degree and two graduate degrees from the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, with a master’s in vocal performance/artist diploma in opera performance.

After an illustrious 27-year career as a full-time performing tenor soloist in opera and classical music, Hendrick returned to higher education to earn a Doctor of Musical Arts in vocal performance/vocal pedagogy from Louisiana State University. He performed on stages worldwide including leading roles at the Metropolitan Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Washington Opera, Los Angeles Philharmonic, London Philharmonic and National Orchestra of Spain.

Alexandra Trosper is a visiting professor of music at the Alabama School of the Arts. She holds a bachelor’s degree in music education and a master’s in vocal performance from Colorado State University. She is completing a Doctor of Musical Arts in vocal performance at the University of Mobile.

As an educator, Trosper served as musical and choral director for Battle Mountain High School in Vail, Colorado, taking the choir to a second-place finish at the Anaheim Choral Festival in California. She has an extensive performance career, including international appearances in Germany and China.