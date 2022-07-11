Authorities are investigating the death of a man who allegedly dove off of Dog River Bridge Friday afternoon.

According to Mobile Police Department spokeswoman Katrina Frazier, officers were dispatched to the 6100 block of Marina Drive South at 4:20 p.m. on July 8 concerning an unresponsive adult male found in the water. Officers learned on the scene that the individual had dove into the water and was rescued by nearby boaters.

Numerous websites list Dog River Bridge with a vertical clearance of more than 70 feet.

Frazier told Lagniappe the individual was transported to the hospital where he later died. She said MPD has not ruled the death a suicide at this time. However, she said the incident is still under investigation. She said MPD only releases the names of victims in the case of homicide or traffic fatality. Frazier said that despite the bridge, MPD did not classify the death as a traffic accident.

As a matter of privacy, she said MPD never releases the names of suicide victims. In the case of accidental death, she said it would be up to the victim’s family for the victim to be named officially.

As Mobile is served directly by the Alabama Department of Forensic Science (ADFS), Mobile County does not have an elected coroner who would have the authority to release the name. ADFS told Lagniappe that the name of victims are only obtainable after an official report is completed and an open records request is made.

Individuals familiar with the incident did not immediately respond to interview requests.

No further information on the incident is available at this time.