A Prichard man convicted of a double murder in 2007 is facing similar charges this year and the incident raises questions over short length of his previous sentence.

James David Wilson IV pleaded guilty in 2007 to two murder charges and an attempted murder charge, according to court records. On those charges, Wilson served just five years in prison. According to court records, the defendant was sentenced to two 10-year stints to run concurrently, with five years to serve in prison and five years probation.

He was arrested in January on charges he committed another double homicide.

The prosecutors and judge seem particularly tight-lipped about the short sentence imposed more than a decade ago. Media reports about his latest arrest have pointed out similarities between his current charges and his conviction for shooting into a vehicle parked in a McDonald’s drive-thru in 2007.

Wilson was arrested on two counts of murder Jan. 7 of this year, along with 51-year-old Jesse Patrick McClure. In addition to the two murder counts, Wilson was charged with two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle. McClure was also arrested for attempted murder and animal cruelty.

Mobile Police Department officers started the investigation after finding two bodies in a vehicle on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue near Craft Highway on Wednesday at approximately 11:40 a.m.

The victims have been identified as 25-year-old Camdon Jackson and 26-year-old Van Kennedy.

Lagniappe sought to find out how Wilson only served five years for murdering two people, but a gag order in the current case left officials unable to discuss even the 2007 murders.

Deborah Tillman, the prosecutor who handled Wilson’s 2007 plea, told Lagniappe in an email it was a blind plea, meaning it was not part of a deal. It also means, Tillman wrote, “as always, the court just decided the sentence.” Tillman said the main prosecutor on the case has left District Attorney Ashley Rich’s office.

Rich, herself, who worked in former District Attorney John Tyson Jr.’s office at the time, did not comment on the case because of a gag order. Circuit Court Judge James Patterson is overseeing the current case. Lagniappe was unable to determine why a gag order has been placed on this current case.

Alabama Supreme Court Justice Sarah Stewart, who was a relatively new judge on the Mobile County Circuit Court bench at the time, oversaw Wilson’s murder plea, but said she doesn’t remember the case. Like Stewart, Tyson also said he doesn’t “remember the case at all.”

Attorney James Brandyburg, who represented Wilson in 2007, and attorney Christine Hernandez, who represents him now, did not return calls seeking comment.

Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said, in general, it’s frustrating to see convicted killers released early from prison.

“It leaves a sour taste in your mouth,” he said. “We’re doing everything we can to make the arrest in order to provide long-term closure to the family of the victim or victims,” he said. “That’s our ultimate goal, but it turns into short-term closure.”

When police make arrests, Battiste said, officers are always anticipating a stiffer penalty.

“We do our complaining about it and then we get back to work because that’s a piece of it that’s out of our control,” he said. “We advocate for it. All we can do is advocate for it by making sure we do everything we can to help get a conviction.”

There isn’t much in the online court file about the 2007 case, but Wilson did request relocation from a state prison facility in Elmore County to a facility in Atmore to allow his mother to visit him, as the motion mentioned she was unable to travel long distances due to “debilitating arthritis.”

Stewart eventually denied that motion, according to the court records.