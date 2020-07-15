To the editor:

Your article titled “Dispatches from mask mania” was neither funny nor satirical. In fact, it was downright disgusting! Look what is going on currently in Florida — maybe you contributed to their situation. Mobile has enough morons without your encouragement. The sick, hospitalized or dead in Mobile should give you pause to think. The printed word is a powerful tool.

Andy MacDonald had an article in the same issue that addressed the same issue, but in a different scenario. Jeff Poor also had an excellent article on history.

You usually have very good insight, in my opinion, in your articles. And yes, my opinion is not much in your world. I would hate to see the co-publisher labeled a Ken/Karen. I really do like your paper. It is several notches above our AL.com Mobile.

R.L. Baker

Mobile