A “blockbuster” exhibition featuring costumes worn in the TV drama “Downton Abbey” will cross the Atlantic for a 12-week stay at the History Museum of Mobile next year.

Opening Jan. 28, “Dressing the Abbey” will showcase 35 costumes from the six-season series to evaluate society in stitches between the 1890s and 1930s, before and after World War I.

“The costumes in this exhibition speak to a transformational moment in world history,” museum Director Meg McCrummen Fowler, Ph.D., said at a Wednesday morning press conference. “Textile design is a means of analyzing how art reflects social and cultural traditions, and that is just what this exhibition will do.”

Special programs in ballroom dancing, hosting tea parties, tablescaping, design and more will be available for museum-goers through partnerships with local businesses. More details about these will be released in the coming weeks.

Fowler said the museum will also open its collection of 117,000 objects to feature clothing worn by Mobilians during the same time period in “Dressing Mobile: Fashion in the Port City,” which will run alongside “Dressing the Abbey.”

“It’s a special opportunity for visitors to see part of our collection that, upon closing, will go back into storage where it’s preserved for future generations,” Fowler said.

“Dressing the Abbey” is the latest exhibit to travel the world and stop in Mobile, Fowler said, recalling international collections on Vikings, Egyptian mummies and the Ancient Romans visiting over the last two years. She said exhibits like these attract guests to the museum and to the downtown area at large. Last year, a record-breaking 31,259 people visited the museum, and Fowler expects to see a larger figure at the end of this fiscal year.

“Each of these exhibitions has built on the success of the previous, and each of these exhibitions has presented Mobilians with rare and special opportunities to have personal experiences with objects, tangible connections to the past,” she said.