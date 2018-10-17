Editor:

I’m all for progress in the Port City but we have to keep in mind quality of life. The contemplated move of Mobile’s airport to Brookley doesn’t make sense to me.

A couple of large planes taking off and landing at Brookley is interesting and exciting (I love looking at them), but with Airbus ramping up to turn out two planes per month and Bombardier adding another airplane manufacturing line at Brookley, this will be significant. These planes have to go through extensive testing, including many touch-and-go landings.

What was once quaint and interesting (and exciting) will become serious noise pollution. Do we want this? Especially if you add Mobile’s regional airport to the mix. Hell, we couldn’t take two sips of a beer before another plane flew overhead — OK, maybe three! But the fact is it will be noisy as hell and that is not something we will enjoy.

Are we contemplating doing this for a few percentage of Mobile flyers who will save 20 to 30 minutes driving to the airport? Not only will this cost many millions of dollars, it would almost surely kill any hope of building a public waterfront park on Brookley’s beach. Is it worth that? I don’t think so.

According to recent surveys we have the some of the lowest quality of life scores in the nation. Let that sink in.

Clarence Carrio,

Mobile