The Downtown Mobile Alliance is offering grants to small businesses and non-profits in the corridor hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the help of GoFundMe.

Inspired by the crowdfunding website, DMA spokeswoman Carol Hunter said the organization is taking applications to give up to 20 $500 matching grants to small businesses throughout the Henry Aaron Loop through a program called Downtown Strong.

The money for the grants has been provided in increments of $5,000 from the Downtown Mobile District Management Corporation and $5,000 from DMA, which is made up of multiple non-profit organizations. The $10,000 will be awarded to 10 businesses within the downtown Business Improvement District and 10 businesses within the greater Henry Aaron Loop, Hunter said.

Once an application has been filled out and sent to DMA, businesses have until May 5 to raise funds through GoFundMe or another crowdfunding site, Hunter said. Once a business raises $1,000 through “no fewer than 15 unique donors on the crowdfunding site and meet other criteria, the business will receive $500 in matching funds from DMA.

“It’s not a lot, but ultimately if you’re successful it’s $1,500,” Hunter said. “That could pay for utilities or help with rent. It could help keep you going.”

Another criteria for the grant includes: must have an active lease and city business license, as of Dec. 15, 2019 and have still been open as of March 9 and a business, or non-profit, whose operations were reduced or closed by the state.

The deadline for the grant funding is May 20.