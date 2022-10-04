Members of the Downtown Mobile Alliance met in a ballroom at the The Battle House Hotel to reflect on the city’s progress recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and discuss their plan to make Mobile “future ready” at their annual luncheon on Friday, Sept. 30.

“We are living in the moment for urban places,” Elizabeth Stevens, the organization’s president and CEO said in her remarks, “and if we don’t seize every opportunity that’s put before us right now, the people who come after us will know that we missed the opportunities.”

She attributed Mobile’s resiliency during the pandemic to the Alliance’s path “of slow and steady growth that is persistent and enduring” achieved by revitalizing underutilized lots and old buildings into mixed-use offices and living spaces.

“With strong elected leadership, creative and energetic business owners and a really, really loyal and dedicated customer base, we’re not just surviving anymore. Our businesses are thriving,” Stevens said. That thriving is evidenced, she said, by 20 new businesses moving downtown throughout the year, 75 percent of the workforce returning to their jobs and roughly 30,000 people attending each of the city’s monthly art walks.

The Alliance could have the opportunity to reurbanize the parking lot of the Mobile Civic Center, Stevens said, and “heal the huge scar that parking lot put on our city 50 [or] 60 years ago” with apartments and single family housing. Regardless, she said the redevelopment needs a plan.

“I agree with Joel Daves [that] not everybody’s going to have a kumbaya moment and sing, but we are so far from any kind of community consensus and a proper site-specific master plan can bring us to that kind of community consensus,” she told the audience. “Otherwise, we’re going to continue to waste developers’ time.”

Stevens said the state historic tax credit is endangered and the Tax Increment Financing District (TIF) will expire next year, and called both of these “important tools” for attracting downtown investors. The Alliance will work with the Mobile Chamber, the city and the county to lobby the legislature to increase the tax credit’s funding, and encouraged the City Council to extend the TIF “so we can continue to use those funds to improve the public infrastructure in our 300-year-old city,” she said.

The plans to make downtown streets more walker-friendly could be implemented by the end of the year, she said, with “hundreds more of the beloved on-street parking spaces, stop signs replacing time-wasting stoplights where no car ever comes and a comprehensive bike lane.”

Renovating Bienville Square and Isom Clemons Civil Rights Park to invite more families and children will also take place over the next year, she said, thanks to a combination of funds from private entities and the city and county.

Paul Levy, Ph.D., the president and CEO of Philadelphia’s Center City District, said his city and Mobile have similar foundations for more pedestrian-friendly, residential downtowns, despite being vastly different in size. With a detailed presentation, he attributed Philadelphia’s growth to making its downtown more diverse in terms of places for work and recreation. Family-friendly places to live, cultural institutions like galleries and performance venues, parks and restaurants gave people a reason to come downtown and stay, Levy said.

“The more diverse the downtown, the more competitive it will be, not only as a place to visit, but a place to work,” he said. “I encourage you to stay the course in making downtown Mobile future ready. Your goal is to continue to make downtown the thriving mixed-use center of the region.”

Rick Clarke, the deputy director and COO of the Alabama State Port Authority, said Mobile today is very different from the Mobile he visited as a teenager. “There is so much happening,” he said, “One person, one piece at a time, we can make a difference.”